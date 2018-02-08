Three wines perfect for this month’s many holidays and events

In Louisiana, February means a return to festivities. You need a few handy wines to take you through Carnival, Valentine’s Day and delicious seasonal eating. Alexander’s Highland Market wine manager Gabe Daigle recommends the following picks, which include a crisp rosé sparkling wine, a fresh and floral Italian white blend and a big red from Napa Valley perfect for a romantic dinner.

Annona

Paestum Bianco

$13

Produced in southern Italy, this wine features equal parts fiano and falanghina, two native Campania region varietals known for being seafood friendly. Fresh and lively, it features floral notes and good acidity.

Pair it with: Chargrilled oysters, grouper sandwiches or lump crabmeat salad.

Graham Beck

Brut Rosé

$19

Made with chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this South African sparkling wine has range enough to pair with everything from boiled crawfish to flourless chocolate cake. Look for notes of raspberry and cherry. It has nice minerality and a clean, pleasant finish.

Pair it with: Blue cheese drizzled with local honey, croque monsieur sandwiches or crawfish pasta.

Quilt

Cabernet Sauvignon

Napa Valley

$43

Quilt is the creation of Napa Valley producer Joe Wagner, who sold his Meiomi label in 2015 for $315 million. His father, Chuck Wagner, founded the beloved label Caymus. Quilt is made from grapes sourced from a patchwork of locations in Napa Valley with certain growing conditions—hence the name. Big and bold with notes of dark chocolate and rhubarb, it’s a great wine for a meat-centric dinner.

Pair it with: A charcuterie board with smoked duck breast and dry-cured pork sausage. Wagner has reported this is his favorite pairing for the wine.

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.