Famous local foods, The Money Game and more: 225‘s most-read stories of September 2024

Baton Rouge recently landed some national press coverage for its food and its athletes—and, naturally, what those athletes eat.
In September, the city also kicked off fall festival season and welcomed several new culinary arrivals. Here’s what you might have missed last month, courtesy of the most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.
10. Pretzels, stein-hoisting contest and German-inspired fun: Baton Rouge Oktoberfest returns
9. Inside the renovated Main Street Market, unveiled at the sold-out Farm Fête
8. How Mary Lee Donuts has taken south Louisiana by storm
7. 225’s September 2024 issue is a guide to fall festivals
6. New Prime Video docuseries The Money Game sheds light on LSU Athletics and its NIL earners
5. First Look: Steeped in design, the reimagined Colonel’s Club opens soon under the Perkins Road Overpass
4. Delving into the layered history of Louisiana’s famous doberge cake
3. What do LSU’s championship-winning athletes eat? We asked The Tiger Chef
2. First Look: Bistro Byronz Mid City reveals stylish rebrand, Brasserie Byronz
1. A Baton Rouge restaurant was just named one of the 50 best in America