How Mary Lee Donuts has taken south Louisiana by storm

Driving down the street in any town, you’re bound to find mom-and-pop doughnut shops. Each one has its own design, its own feel and its own recipes.

But in the Capital Region, there’s one doughnut franchise that’s long been the gold standard for natives: Mary Lee Donuts. On this episode of 225 Magazine’s Between the Lines, we ventured to Mary Lee’s original location on Florida Boulevard to see how the famous desserts are made.

Every Mary Lee uses the same doughnut mix made by Gilster Mary Lee in Illinois. It’s all part of a long-standing partnership with Gilster Mary Lee to provide a quality doughnut mix for a consistent, enjoyable experience.

Starting as a Tastee Donut location, Wyman Dunlap Sr. opened Donut Shop on Florida Boulevard in 1969. After a few months serving Tastee treats, Dunlap Sr. realized he wanted to make his own brand with consistent inventory and flavor. Thus, Mary Lee Donuts was born.

Since then, the franchise has grown to include 22 locations across southeast Louisiana. The latest opening was a year and a half ago in Ponchatoula. While each store has its own feel, every shop is family-owned.

“You go in the store, you’re going to see the owner or owner’s wife, child, sister or a family member,” says Dunlap Jr., the current owner of Mary Lee Donuts.

Watch the full Between the Lines video here to see the step-by-step process of doughnut making, as we follow along with Mary Lee Chef Ricky Gales.