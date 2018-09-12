As with many food allergies recently, more restaurants and businesses have begun to take note of nut allergies. Schools are limiting what nut products are used in lunches. Southwest Airlines recently even ended its longtime tradition of providing complimentary packs of peanuts on its flights. These changes are intended to make traveling or enjoying a meal with friends easier for those who might otherwise stress about serious allergies.

We’ve rounded up some restaurants around Baton Rouge that offer a multitude of nut-free dishes.

Superior Grill

Recognized for its great service by those with allergies, Superior Grill’s staff will alert people with allergies which items contain nuts. The team is diligent about making sure the kitchen staff knows about allergies when handling food. Plus, most of the restaurant’s dishes, like its fajitas and quesadillas, do not contain peanuts or tree nuts, anyway. Some dishes that do can be altered to be nut-free.

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Doughnuts

This Baton Rouge doughnut joint does not fry any of its doughnuts in peanut oil. Additionally, none of Mr. Ronnie’s doughnuts contain nuts.

Chipotle

Not a single item in Chipotle’s kitchens contain peanuts or tree nuts, which means those with nut allergies are free to eat all the burrito bowls their hearts desire. Editor’s note: As a Whole30 veteran, I have an appreciation for Chipotle’s ability to make a meal compliant with all kinds of food restrictions.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery

This American restaurant only features one item on the menu containing peanuts: its Peanut Butter Pizooki (a deep-dish cookie topped with ice cream). BJ’s also offers many dishes that do not contain tree nuts, all of which you can check out here in its allergy menu. This restaurant also made our list because its fried items are not cooked in peanut oil, meaning those with nut allergies can enjoy all the chicken tenders they want.

P.F. Chang’s

The Asian-themed dining chain is widely known for taking allergies seriously. Because many Asian dishes use peanuts, P.F. Chang’s makes our list as a place where those with peanut allergies can have a bit more confidence thanks to the precautions they take. P.F. Chang’s also has an online allergy menu so you can plan ahead.

This is the third part in a 225 Dine series on dining out with food allergies. We have already covered gluten and dairy allergies and will cover others, such as soy and egg, next. Do you have a food allergy and have a story to share or a Baton Rouge restaurant you’d like to recommend? Do you know of another Baton Rouge restaurant that caters to diners with nut allergies? Let us know in the comments, or contact us at [email protected].