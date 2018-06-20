For the family of Elizabeth Levy, a 5-year-old from Baton Rouge, dining out can be terrifying. One in 15 children in the United States have a food allergy, most commonly to dairy—and Levy is one of them.

“It is scary how a server will say, ‘I am pretty sure it doesn’t have dairy,’ and think that I will be OK with that statement,” says Elizabeth’s mother, Stacy. “There have been times when even after talking with a manager, the food has come back with dairy remnants or clearly brushed with butter. It infuriates me.”

With more than 200,000 hospitalizations a year due to dietary allergic reactions and the number of those with food allergies rising every year, allergies are a growing concern for restaurants.

Because many restaurants aren’t properly prepared to deal with allergies or how to avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen, Stacy says there are only a handful of Baton Rouge restaurants her family has learned to trust.

One of those is Lit Pizza. The local build-your-own pizza chain offers dairy-free cheese and uses a dairy-free crust, so Elizabeth can happily eat pizza alongside her friends and family.

Here are some other restaurants that feature dairy-free options and allergy-friendly practices:

Often, those with allergies feel as though they have to opt for an alternative dish when eating out. But Phil’s offers dairy-free breading for all of its fried seafood if you alert staff about your dietary restrictions—so everyone can enjoy the dishes the restaurant is known for.

The healthy on-the-go eatery offers prepared take-home meals. While its menu is constantly changing, the restaurant makes sure to always keep dairy-free options available, such as shepherd’s pie and chicken and sausage jambalaya.

One of the go-to healthy eateries in town, MJ’s Cafe is currently in the process of moving and is expected to open in White Star Market in July. The restaurant features multiple vegan options on its regular menu and additional vegan specials every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With three new and creative specials per week, those with dairy allergies have a lot to choose from.

Vegan Meets Soul offers vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free meals for delivery and pick-up. The company focuses on combining the benefits of eating vegan with the deliciousness of classic Southern food. Vegan Meets Soul produces a new menu every week, but it’s known for its classics like vegan chicken wings, jambalaya balls, cheddar biscuits, and mac and cheese.

Many coffeehouses offers skim, soy and almond milk. Light House is a good example—it has its dairy alternatives displayed right on its main menu, making choosing a substitution simple.

This is the first part in a new 225 Dine series on dining out with food allergies. We will cover other food allergens, such as soy and gluten, next. Do you have a food allergy and have a story to share or a Baton Rouge restaurant you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments, or contact us at [email protected].