Around 3.1 million Americans are currently following a gluten-free diet, accounting for about one percent of the population. Whether diners are restricted because of an allergy or a medical condition such as Celiac disease, or they simply have a drive to eat healthier, people all over the country are ditching the protein found in wheat and looking for food options that don’t contain gluten.

Luckily, some Baton Rouge restaurants have followed suit, providing gluten-free alternatives for their most popular dishes.

The breakfast and brunch joint created a gluten-friendly guide for its menu, listing items that are gluten-free or can be modified to be gluten-free. It includes favorites such as Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Gluten-Free Pancakes, Lobster and Brie Omelets and Shrimp N’ Grits. Find its gluten-free guide here.

Craving pizza? Red Zeppelin and Lit both offer gluten-free crust options. The California Pizza Kitchen chain also has a gluten-free guide, consisting of four of its most popular pizzas, made with a gluten-free crust. These include the BBQ Chicken Pizza, the Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza and the Margherita Pizza. Find the guide here.

All the fried seafood at Eliza is made with a gluten-free breading and batter, allowing those who cannot eat gluten the ability to enjoy Cajun favorites. Eliza also offers gluten-free grilled seafood, salads and crab cakes.

The Hawaiian street food joint offers gluten-free noodles, made from Asian sweet potatoes and marinated in shoyu sauce—a classic poke sauce consisting of ginger, soy and sesame oil. From there, you are free to add on as many delicious toppings as you want!

This is the second part in a new 225 Dine series on dining out with food allergies. We will cover other food allergens, such as soy and egg, next. Do you have a food allergy and a story to share or a Baton Rouge restaurant you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments, or contact us at [email protected].