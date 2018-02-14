More local favorites offering special V-Day specials Wednesday

• BRQ Seafood and Barbeque has redfish, filet mignon, chocolate torte and complimentary Champagne. Prices vary. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 4-9 p.m. See full menu and make reservations here.

• Cocha‘s four-course V-Day menu features oysters, lobster, quail, Key lime pie and Champagne for $75 per person. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5-10 p.m. View the menu here. Call 615-8826 or visit cochabr.com for reservations.

• The Velvet Cactus lets you pick one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from its special Valentine’s menu. Two dine for $50. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5-10 p.m. See the special menu here.

• Head downtown with your sweetheart for the Valentine’s Wine Walk beginning at Huey’s Bar at 5:30 p.m. $10 per person. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Check out participating bars here.

• Find a few more Valentine’s Day dinner offerings in last week’s 225 Dine Roundup.

• And if you still need last-minute gift ideas (it’s OK, it happens), put together a DIY box of local chocolates and treats, or make easy, four-ingredient chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Grab your girlfriends for some Galentine’s Day fun Thursday

• The Pelican House offers $5 wine and martinis, as well as food specials like crawfish and artichoke au gratin and chocolate cheesecake. Thursday, Feb. 15, 5-10 p.m. More information here.

• Baton Rouge Fashion Council’s Galentine’s Party at Blend Baton Rouge has everything. Drink specials, food, shopping and pampering await you and your girls. Thursday, Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m. Event details here. Email [email protected] with questions.

• Corporate Brew & Draft hosts Love Stinks! Trivia Night, where you can show off your knowledge of romantic comedies, love ballads and more. Thursday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.