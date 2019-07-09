The bar at Soji on Government Street. Photo by Collin Richie

Happy anniversary, Soji

225‘s Best New Restaurant award winner is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Wednesday, July 10. Head over to Soji: Modern Asian at 6 p.m. for the anniversary party, including an all-night happy hour. Enjoy $6 banh mi rolls, $6 spicy tuna rolls and complimentary appetizers. Enter a $100 gift card raffle, and listen to music by DJ Michael Moss.

Soji is at 5050 Government St.

Friday nights are for wine tasting

Spend your Friday nights sipping wine and enjoying small bites at The Gregory‘s Wine Down Summer Series. The series kicks off this Friday, July 12, with the Rose All Day tasting featuring eight different roses.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The Gregory is at 150 Third St.

Dress in your best to support local theater this Saturday

Don your best cocktail attire to support the local arts scene at Theatre Baton Rouge‘s Summer Auction Gala this Saturday, July 13. Sip cocktails while chowing down on food by Juban’s Restaurant. Bid on items in the silent auction and enjoy live, local entertainment.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with entertainment to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door and can be purchased here.

Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

Taste your way around downtown this weekend with a new food tour

There’s a new food tour coming to town, and its first venture starts this Saturday, July 13. Explore the downtown Baton Rouge food scene and learn about the Capital City’s rich history on a walking tour 3-6:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the Enjoy Baton Rouge Walking Tours here.

Did someone say free barbecue?

If you haven’t had a chance to try Mid City’s newest barbecue joint, head over to The Radio Bar this Sunday, July 14, for Free Food Sunday. Hannah Q Smokehouse will be serving up barbecue jambalaya and pulled pork and beans 3-6 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m., so come early for a pre-feast beer.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.