December is the perfect month for sparkling wine. Festive parties, rich, multi-course dinners and, of course, New Year’s Eve celebrations scream for something bright and effervescent. For tips, we turned to Martin Wine Cellar Baton Rouge manager Jim Wallace, who selected three different sparkling wine recommendations, including a Champagne, a prosecco and a non-vintage sparkling wine from California.

Read on for more on these wines and ideas for food pairings.