MJ’s Café’s move from White Star Market to a larger spot on Government Street last fall has enabled owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux to add full breakfast service and expand her popular lunchtime menu. It also made for a pretty great looking space to have lunch, too. Just take a look at our story and photos ahead of its November 2019 opening.

Dinner service should also begin sometime this year here at this pioneering Baton Rouge vegetarian and vegan eatery.

But what’s sparking our cravings is this story from inRegister‘s February issue, highlighting the Gamechanger bowl from MJ’s breakfast menu.

The Gamechanger is a colorful bowl of homemade hash browns, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, tofu or free-range egg scramble, vegan or dairy cheese, and chipotle sauce. It’s topped with MJ’s own “Baecon,” a bacon substitute made from coconut flakes at the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator.

We’re feeling that.

Read on for the full story from inRegister‘s February 2020 issue.