A comforting country meal that’s quick enough for a busy weeknight

As we say goodbye to summer—on the calendar, at least—we begin to think about cooler months ahead and the comfort foods that fit in with the season. This month, we came up with a down-home, Southern-style supper that is easy to prepare and will get you ready for fall. We braised pork ribs in brown gravy and served them up with a mess of smothered greens and spoon bread. This is a great meal you can make on a busy weeknight, because it can be put together in about 30 minutes and is finished off in the oven or slow cooker. The smothered greens and creamy spoon bread are the perfect complement to this cozy meal.

On the menu