Old-school Smothered Collard Greens with Tasso

Smothered greens are a delicious and healthy vegetable and make a nice accompaniment to just about any type of meat. There are several types of hearty greens to choose from, including collard, mustard and kale. They are deep, dark green and chock full of vitamins A, B6 and C, as well as calcium. When they are simmered down with onion, tasso and garlic, it transforms them into a savory side that is nutritious as well as delicious.
Servings: 6
2 pounds washed and trimmed collard greens (or any fresh dark green)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup roughly chopped tasso
½ cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons chopped garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
2½ cups low sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons hot sauce
Make sure the greens are completely washed and free from any sand and grit. Trim the stems off the leaves and give the leaves a rough chop.
In a heavy large pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the tasso and onions for 4-5 minutes. Add in the garlic and sauté an additional 30 seconds.
Add in the greens, salt, pepper, sugar, vinegar, chicken broth and hot sauce, and stir well to combine.
Bring everything up to a simmer and cover. Turn the heat to low and continue simmering, covered, stirring occasionally until the greens are very tender. Serve immediately.
This article was originally published in the September 2021 issue of 225 magazine.