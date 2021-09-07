Old-school Smothered Collard Greens with Tasso

Smothered greens are a delicious and healthy vegetable and make a nice accompaniment to just about any type of meat. There are several types of hearty greens to choose from, including collard, mustard and kale. They are deep, dark green and chock full of vitamins A, B6 and C, as well as calcium. When they are simmered down with onion, tasso and garlic, it transforms them into a savory side that is nutritious as well as delicious.

Servings: 6