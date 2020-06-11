In recent weeks, hundreds of people from across greater Baton Rouge joined together for a peaceful protests at the State Capitol and elsewhere in the Capital Region. Marchers have been calling for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and they’ve recounted the names of others killed by police.

As demonstrations have unfolded across the country, many have called for donations to national nonprofits. In Baton Rouge, protesters demanded more funding for community projects and improvements in disenfranchised neighborhoods. They also asked locals to do more to support local black-owned businesses—especially as economic difficulties continue during the pandemic.

The team at 225 Dine compiled a list that is by no means comprehensive. We plan to update it regularly, so email [email protected] to let us know of any restaurants we are missing.

Click here to read our list of black-owned restaurants in the Baton Rouge area. And click here to find out more about local resources that have been promoting black-owned businesses in Baton Rouge.