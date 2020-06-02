As Baton Rouge prepares to move into Phase Two of reopening, more restaurants are expected to open up their dining rooms from 25% to 50% capacity this coming weekend. That means there will be more opportunities for us to get out of the house and support our favorite local restaurants again—though we’d suggest calling in to see if they take reservations.

Throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, we at 225 Dine have been surveying local restaurants to see which ones are offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup. We put together this master list to help locals continue to support their favorite spots.

Now that restaurants are allowed to open up their patios as well as their dining spaces at a reduced capacity, we’ve started a new list to showcase those restaurants where you can get a somewhat normal dining in experience again.

Click here to read the full list. Let us know in the comments of any restaurants now providing dining in services that should be added!