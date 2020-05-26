Louisiana’s transition into Phase One has allowed Baton Rouge restaurants to offer dining in services at 25% capacity. That means you can start returning to your favorite restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Just check to see if reservations are required.)
The restaurants listed below are offering some type of seating, either inside at a limited capacity or outside on the patio. This list is by no means comprehensive as we continue to reach out to restaurants about their opening status. We’re also fielding emails and phone calls from restaurant owners letting us know about their updated services. If you know of a restaurant we missed, please email us at [email protected] so we can update our information.
We’ve linked to the social media pages or websites where each restaurant explains their options. Please check with the restaurants for further details.
You can also check out our list of restaurants offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.
DOWNTOWN
Aztecas – patio
Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls – patio and dining room
Bengal Tap Room – patio and dining room
Blend – dining room
Cafe Mimi – dining room
Capital City Grill – dining room
Cecelia Creole Bistro – reopening June 1
Chow Main – patio
Cocha – patio and dining room
Faye’s Subs & Salads – patio
Pastime Restaurant & Lounge – patio
Poor Boy LLoyd’s Seafood Restaurant – patio
Schlittz & Giggles – patio
Tsunami Sushi Baton Rouge – patio
The Vintage – dining room
MID CITY
Anthony’s Italian Deli – patio and dining room
Bistro Byronz – patio and dining room
Brew-Ha-Ha – dining room
La Carreta – patio
Curbside Burgers – patio
Doe’s Eat Place – dining room
Elsie’s Plate & Pie – patio and dining room
Hannah Q Smokehouse – patio
JED’s Local Poboys – patio
Monjunis Italian Cafe – patio
Red Stick Social – patio
Reginelli’s Pizzeria – patio
Rocca Pizzeria – patio and dining room
Superior Grill – Mid City – patio
PERKINS ROAD OVERPASS to COLLEGE DRIVE AREA
Acme Oyster House – dining room
BLDG 5 – patio
Bumsteers – patio
Coffee Call – patio and dining room
DiGiulio Brothers – patio and dining room
Frankie’s Dawg House – patio
Heather V’s Cafe – inside The Foyer – patio
Jinya Ramen Bar – patio
Kalurah Street Grill – patio
La Divina Italian Cafe – patio and dining room
The Overpass Merchant – patio
Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant – patio
Southfin Southern Poke – patio
Thai Kitchen – patio
TJ Ribs – patio
Vegan Friendly Foods – patio
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More – patio
LSU NORTH
The Chimes – Highland – patio and dining room
LSU SOUTH
The Bullfish Bar+Kitchen – patio
Caliente Mexican Craving – patio and dining room
Chicken Salad Chick – dining room
Fat Cow – patio
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – patio
Jason’s Deli – Burbank – patio
Light House Coffee – patio
LIT Pizza – patio
MID TAP – patio
Mike Anderson’s Seafood – patio
New York Bagel – Lee Drive – patio
Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room
Playa Bowls – patio and dining room
Rotolo’s and Rotolo’s Craft + Crust – patio
Superior Grill – Highland – patio
Umami Japanese Bistro – patio
Uno Dos Tacos / Bayou Boyz Wingz – patio
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – patio
JEFFERSON from CORPORATE to DRUSILLA AREA and TOWNE CENTER AREA
Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room
Bergeron’s City Market – dining room
Cafe Americain Restaurant and Catering – patio and dining room
Carrabba’s Italian Grill – dining room
The Cove Hawaiian Grill – dining room
Churchill’s – patio
City Pork Brasserie & Bar – patio and dining room
Dearmans – patio and dining room
Drusilla Seafood Restaurant – patio and dining room
Eliza Restaurant – patio and dining room
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – patio
Gourmet Girls – patio
LIT Pizza – patio
New York Bagel Co. – patio
Palermo Ristorante – patio and dining room
Panera Bread – patio
Portobello’s Grill – patio
Serop’s Cafe – patio
Too Saucy Pasta Bar – patio
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – patio
The Velvet Cactus – patio
VooDoo BBQ & Grill – patio
CORPORATE BOULEVARD and CITIPLACE AREA
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant – Citiplace – patio and dining room
Another Broken Egg – dining room
Mansurs On The Boulevard – patio
Newk’s Eatery – patio
ESSEN & PERKINS AREA
Ava Street Cafe – patio
Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos – patio and dining room
Burgerim – patio and dining room
Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt – patio and dining room
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. – patio
Zorba’s Greek Bistro – patio and dining room
BLUEBONNET & PERKINS/PERKINS ROWE AREA
Another Broken Egg – dining room
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen – dining room
Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar – patio and dining room
Bistro Byronz – patio and dining room
Brew-Bacher’s Grill – dining room
Casa Maria – patio and dining room
Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro – dining room
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – patio
BLUEBONNET & HIGHLAND
LIT Pizza – patio
FLORIDA BOULEVARD & AIRLINE
El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant – dining room
SHERWOOD FOREST, AIRLINE & I-12 AREA
Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant – Sherwood – patio and dining room
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque – patio and dining room
The Chimes – East – patio and dining room
Heavenly Donuts – Sherwood Forest – patio
Pho Cafe – patio
Willie’s Restaurant – patio
AIRLINE & OLD JEFFERSON AREA
The Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery – patio
Fit Blendz – patio
Mason’s Grill – patio
HIGHLAND ROAD from I-10 to AIRLINE AREA
Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room
Jabby’s Pizza – patio
Just Wingin It – patio
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – patio
The Little Village – patio and dining room
Pimanyoli’s Sidewalk Cafe & Catering – patio
MILLERVILLE AREA
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Millerville – patio
JONES CREEK & O’NEAL AREA
Ahuuas Mexican Restaurant – dining room
Dempsey’s – dining room
George’s on O’Neal – patio
Jones Creek Cafe – patio
JoVi’s Tacos – patio and dining room
Portobello’s Grill – patio
Rice & Roux – patio
SCOTLANDVILLE and SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AREA
Chicken Shack – Scotlandville – dining room
Crawfish City Louisiana – patio and dining room
DC Eats – patio
Fat Ninos – patio
NORTH BATON ROUGE
Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine – dining room
Chicken Shack – Acadian Thruway – dining room
The Smokey Pit – patio
BAKER
Adam’s Restaurant – dining room
CENTRAL & ZACHARY
Cafe Phoenicia – Central – patio and dining room
Cafe Phoenicia – Zachary – patio and dining room
Caliente Mexican Craving – Central – dining room
Carlton’s – dining room
Central City Steak & Seafood – patio
Las Palmas – Central – patio
LIT Pizza – Zachary – patio
Papi’s Fajita Factory – Zachary – patio
Stab’s Steak and Seafood – Central – patio and dining room
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Zachary – patio
WEST BATON ROUGE
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Port Allen – patio
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Brusly – patio
DENHAM SPRINGS AND WALKER AREA
Burgersmith – Denham Springs – dining room
Cafe Phoenicia – Denham Springs – patio and dining room
Casa Maria – Watson – dining room
Don’s Seafood – Denham Springs – patio and dining room
Dukes Seafood and Steakhouse – Watson – patio and dining room
Fit Blendz – Denham Springs – patio
Hebert’s Cajun Meats – Walker – patio
Maria’s Mexican & American – Denham Springs – patio and dining room
P-Beau’s – patio
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Livingston – patio
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Walker – patio
Smokin Aces BBQ – Denham Springs – patio
Swamp Box Cafe – patio
PRAIRIEVILLE & GONZALES AREA
Agave Blue – Prairieville – patio
Casa Maria – Gonzales – dining room
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Gonzales – dining room
Don’s Seafood – Gonzales – patio and dining room
Dukes Seafood and Steakhouse – Denham Springs – patio and dining room
Griffin Grill – Prairieville – patio
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – Dutchtown – patio
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – Prairieville – patio
LIT Pizza – Gonzales – patio
Nooley’s Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues – Prairieville – patio
On the Half Shell – Prairieville – patio
Rotolo’s – Gonzales – patio
Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Prairieville – patio
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Gonzales – patio
ST. FRANCISVILLE
The Francis Southern Table & Bar – patio
FAST-FOOD AND FAST-CASUAL CHAIN RESTAURANTS
Cowboy Chicken – dining room
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito – patio
