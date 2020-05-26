Louisiana’s transition into Phase One has allowed Baton Rouge restaurants to offer dining in services at 25% capacity. That means you can start returning to your favorite restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Just check to see if reservations are required.)

The restaurants listed below are offering some type of seating, either inside at a limited capacity or outside on the patio. This list is by no means comprehensive as we continue to reach out to restaurants about their opening status. We’re also fielding emails and phone calls from restaurant owners letting us know about their updated services. If you know of a restaurant we missed, please email us at [email protected] so we can update our information.

We’ve linked to the social media pages or websites where each restaurant explains their options. Please check with the restaurants for further details.

You can also check out our list of restaurants offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.

DOWNTOWN

Aztecas – patio

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls – patio and dining room

Bengal Tap Room – patio and dining room

Blend – dining room

Cafe Mimi – dining room

Capital City Grill – dining room

Cecelia Creole Bistro – reopening June 1

Chow Main – patio

Cocha – patio and dining room

Faye’s Subs & Salads – patio

Pastime Restaurant & Lounge – patio

Poor Boy LLoyd’s Seafood Restaurant – patio

Schlittz & Giggles – patio

Tsunami Sushi Baton Rouge – patio

The Vintage – dining room

MID CITY

Anthony’s Italian Deli – patio and dining room

Bistro Byronz – patio and dining room

Brew-Ha-Ha – dining room

La Carreta – patio

Curbside Burgers – patio

Doe’s Eat Place – dining room

Elsie’s Plate & Pie – patio and dining room

Hannah Q Smokehouse – patio

JED’s Local Poboys – patio

Monjunis Italian Cafe – patio

Red Stick Social – patio

Reginelli’s Pizzeria – patio

Rocca Pizzeria – patio and dining room

Superior Grill – Mid City – patio

PERKINS ROAD OVERPASS to COLLEGE DRIVE AREA

Acme Oyster House – dining room

BLDG 5 – patio

Bumsteers – patio

Coffee Call – patio and dining room

DiGiulio Brothers – patio and dining room

Frankie’s Dawg House – patio

Heather V’s Cafe – inside The Foyer – patio

Jinya Ramen Bar – patio

Kalurah Street Grill – patio

La Divina Italian Cafe – patio and dining room

The Overpass Merchant – patio

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant – patio

Southfin Southern Poke – patio

Thai Kitchen – patio

TJ Ribs – patio

Vegan Friendly Foods – patio

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More – patio

LSU NORTH

The Chimes – Highland – patio and dining room

LSU SOUTH

The Bullfish Bar+Kitchen – patio

Caliente Mexican Craving – patio and dining room

Chicken Salad Chick – dining room

Fat Cow – patio

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – patio

Jason’s Deli – Burbank – patio

Light House Coffee – patio

LIT Pizza – patio

MID TAP – patio

Mike Anderson’s Seafood – patio

New York Bagel – Lee Drive – patio

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room

Playa Bowls – patio and dining room

Rotolo’s and Rotolo’s Craft + Crust – patio

Superior Grill – Highland – patio

Umami Japanese Bistro – patio

Uno Dos Tacos / Bayou Boyz Wingz – patio

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – patio

JEFFERSON from CORPORATE to DRUSILLA AREA and TOWNE CENTER AREA

Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room

Bergeron’s City Market – dining room

Cafe Americain Restaurant and Catering – patio and dining room

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – dining room

The Cove Hawaiian Grill – dining room

Churchill’s – patio

City Pork Brasserie & Bar – patio and dining room

Dearmans – patio and dining room

Drusilla Seafood Restaurant – patio and dining room

Eliza Restaurant – patio and dining room

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – patio

Gourmet Girls – patio

LIT Pizza – patio

New York Bagel Co. – patio

Palermo Ristorante – patio and dining room

Panera Bread – patio

Portobello’s Grill – patio

Serop’s Cafe – patio

Too Saucy Pasta Bar – patio

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – patio

The Velvet Cactus – patio

VooDoo BBQ & Grill – patio

CORPORATE BOULEVARD and CITIPLACE AREA

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant – Citiplace – patio and dining room

Another Broken Egg – dining room

Mansurs On The Boulevard – patio

Newk’s Eatery – patio

ESSEN & PERKINS AREA

Ava Street Cafe – patio

Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos – patio and dining room

Burgerim – patio and dining room

Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt – patio and dining room

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. – patio

Zorba’s Greek Bistro – patio and dining room

BLUEBONNET & PERKINS/PERKINS ROWE AREA

Another Broken Egg – dining room

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen – dining room

Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar – patio and dining room

Bistro Byronz – patio and dining room

Brew-Bacher’s Grill – dining room

Casa Maria – patio and dining room

Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro – dining room

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – patio

BLUEBONNET & HIGHLAND

LIT Pizza – patio

FLORIDA BOULEVARD & AIRLINE

El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant – dining room

SHERWOOD FOREST, AIRLINE & I-12 AREA

Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant – Sherwood – patio and dining room

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque – patio and dining room

The Chimes – East – patio and dining room

Heavenly Donuts – Sherwood Forest – patio

Pho Cafe – patio

Willie’s Restaurant – patio

AIRLINE & OLD JEFFERSON AREA

The Blue Rose Cafe & Bakery – patio

Fit Blendz – patio

Mason’s Grill – patio

HIGHLAND ROAD from I-10 to AIRLINE AREA

Adrian’s Restaurant & Bar – patio and dining room

Jabby’s Pizza – patio

Just Wingin It – patio

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – patio

The Little Village – patio and dining room

Pimanyoli’s Sidewalk Cafe & Catering – patio

MILLERVILLE AREA

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Millerville – patio

JONES CREEK & O’NEAL AREA

Ahuuas Mexican Restaurant – dining room

Dempsey’s – dining room

George’s on O’Neal – patio

Jones Creek Cafe – patio

JoVi’s Tacos – patio and dining room

Portobello’s Grill – patio

Rice & Roux – patio

SCOTLANDVILLE and SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AREA

Chicken Shack – Scotlandville – dining room

Crawfish City Louisiana – patio and dining room

DC Eats – patio

Fat Ninos – patio

NORTH BATON ROUGE

Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine – dining room

Chicken Shack – Acadian Thruway – dining room

The Smokey Pit – patio

BAKER

Adam’s Restaurant – dining room

CENTRAL & ZACHARY

Cafe Phoenicia – Central – patio and dining room

Cafe Phoenicia – Zachary – patio and dining room

Caliente Mexican Craving – Central – dining room

Carlton’s – dining room

Central City Steak & Seafood – patio

Las Palmas – Central – patio

LIT Pizza – Zachary – patio

Papi’s Fajita Factory – Zachary – patio

Stab’s Steak and Seafood – Central – patio and dining room

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Zachary – patio

WEST BATON ROUGE

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Port Allen – patio

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Brusly – patio

DENHAM SPRINGS AND WALKER AREA

Burgersmith – Denham Springs – dining room

Cafe Phoenicia – Denham Springs – patio and dining room

Casa Maria – Watson – dining room

Don’s Seafood – Denham Springs – patio and dining room

Dukes Seafood and Steakhouse – Watson – patio and dining room

Fit Blendz – Denham Springs – patio

Hebert’s Cajun Meats – Walker – patio

Maria’s Mexican & American – Denham Springs – patio and dining room

P-Beau’s – patio

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Livingston – patio

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Walker – patio

Smokin Aces BBQ – Denham Springs – patio

Swamp Box Cafe – patio

PRAIRIEVILLE & GONZALES AREA

Agave Blue – Prairieville – patio

Casa Maria – Gonzales – dining room

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Gonzales – dining room

Don’s Seafood – Gonzales – patio and dining room

Dukes Seafood and Steakhouse – Denham Springs – patio and dining room

Griffin Grill – Prairieville – patio

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – Dutchtown – patio

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant – Prairieville – patio

LIT Pizza – Gonzales – patio

Nooley’s Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues – Prairieville – patio

On the Half Shell – Prairieville – patio

Rotolo’s – Gonzales – patio

Rotolo’s Pizzeria – Prairieville – patio

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Gonzales – patio

ST. FRANCISVILLE

The Francis Southern Table & Bar – patio

FAST-FOOD AND FAST-CASUAL CHAIN RESTAURANTS

Cowboy Chicken – dining room

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito – patio