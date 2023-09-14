BRQ’s Justin Ferguson departs for Montana

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque is in the market for a new executive chef.

Co-owner and Executive Chef Justin Ferguson announced on Instagram Tuesday that he is departing the Jefferson Highway restaurant for Montana.

“Off to Montana for the next great adventure! Thank you to everyone that supported us over the years,” the post reads. “We are going to miss all of our family and friends in Louisiana.”

Ferguson has been with BRQ since it opened in 2017. A Denham Springs native and graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute, he previously served as the executive chef at Chicago restaurants La Storia and Chicago Q, as well as stints at the Waldorf Astoria in New Orleans, Superior Seafood and Stroubes. As BRQ prepared to open six years ago, he told 225 “this is the first restaurant I’m doing for me. I’ve been running restaurants for people for a long time, and this is the first one where I’m partner and owner, so I’m pumped.”

The restaurant has been a regular community favorite since it opened, voted Best BBQ in 225 magazine’s annual Best of 225 reader survey four years in a row beginning in 2019. This year, it ran a close second to Hannah Q Smokehouse.

Ferguson and BRQ marketing partner Charlie Ruffulo did not respond to Daily Report requests for more information by deadline.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 13 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.