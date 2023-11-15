Bring your Friendsgiving to the next level by making these elevated side dishes

If there’s a time to stray from the Thanksgiving classics, it’s Friendsgiving. Take a break from the tried-and-true mashed potatoes and green bean casserole; they’ll make an appearance next week. Instead, take a chance on these upgraded sides that will be the talk of the table.

These decadent cheesy potatoes au gratin and flavor-packed bacon and butternut squash risotto might take a few extra steps and time (and thyme), but your friends will secretly hope you bring them again next Friendsgiving.

Cheesy Potatoes au Gratin

Serves 6-8

3 large russet potatoes

1 large onion

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of thyme leaves

3/4 cup of Gruyere cheese

1/4 cup Parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of heavy cream

1 teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and salt



Heat the oven to 350 F. Peel and thinly slice the russet potatoes by hand or with a mandolin. Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Remove the thyme leaves from their stems. Grate both cheeses and place them in the refrigerator. Heat two tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a large pot. Saute the chopped onion and minced garlic with a pinch of salt until translucent, about 5-7 minutes. Turn off the heat and add in heavy cream and thyme, along with a teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and salt, or seasonings to taste. Stir. Add in sliced potatoes and toss until each slice is evenly coated in the cream mixture. Begin layering the potatoes in a lightly greased 8-by-8 inch pan. Start with 1/3 of the potatoes in an even layer, followed by 1/3 of the Gruyere. Next, add a second layer of potatoes, a second layer of Gruyere and the final layer of potatoes. Reserve the final layer of Gruyere for later. Cover the dish in tin foil and bake in the oven for 1 hour. After one hour, remove the foil and sprinkle the remaining Gruyere and all of the Parmesan or pecorino cheese. Raise the oven temperature to 400 F and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Serve.

Bacon and Butternut Squash Risotto

Serves 8

1 medium butternut squash

1 bulb of garlic

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 shallots

4 slices of bacon

1 tablespoon of fresh sage leaves

1/4 cup of dry white wine

2 cups of Arborio rice

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, red pepper flakes and salt

8 cups of chicken or vegetable stock or broth

1/4 to 1/2 cup of Parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese, grated

