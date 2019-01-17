Volunteer at the MLK Festival of Service Friday through Monday

All weekend long, The Walls Project will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with four days of service around the community. Volunteers will work to beautify a 1.5-mile stretch of Winbourne Avenue by painting murals, planting trees, picking up trash and more. Read 225‘s feature about this year’s event to learn more.

And find info here about how you can assist the organization’s efforts.

Catch four local bands at Varsity Theatre Friday

A typhoon of local talent is slated to sweep through Varsity Theatre this Friday, with four Baton Rouge acts taking the stage in one night: Hydra Plane, RiaRosa, _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life and Gools.

Tickets to the concert are $10 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 8 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Bengal Tap Room celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday

A whole year has passed since downtown bar Bengal Tap Room opened its doors for business. Now, it’s time to celebrate with beer and cheese fries.

This Saturday, the tap room will host an anniversary party complete with live music, giveaways and, of course, drink specials. Every time you purchase a special, your name will get entered into a raffle drawing. Such specials include $7 Absolut doubles, $1 off all craft beers and $3 domestics. (The downtown hangout also has a pretty great bar food menu. We’re into the cheese fries and fried pickles.)

Bengal Tap Room’s One-Year Anniversary Party kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. The bar is at 421 Third St.

Participate in the Louisiana Marathon Sunday

If you’re stopping by the Louisiana Street Food Fest on Saturday, the odds are you’ll want to burn some excess calories come Sunday. What better way to do that than a good, old-fashioned 26.2-mile run? (Don’t worry, you can also participate in a 5K on Saturday or a 10K on Sunday.)

Spots are limited, so register soon if you plan on getting in on the action. Learn more here. The races will start at the Louisiana State Capital, located at 900 N. Third St.

PRO TIP: Check out the maps of all the routes here if you plan on driving around town Saturday or Sunday morning. You may have to detour!