Eat tacos and jam to live music Friday

It’s Family Friday at Tin Roof Brewing Co. this Friday, May 3, 5-9 p.m. Make your way to the brewery to enjoy live music and bites from food truck Rock Paper Taco. Bring the kids for family activities like inflatable bounce houses, face painting and balloon animals.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Spend your Saturday gardening with the kids

Bring the kids to the Children’s Garden Festival at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens this Saturday, May 4. Pay $10 per car for a day filled with activities like vegetable painting, planting greenery and building bird feeders plus a snack and a take-home craft for the kids.

The festival is 8:30-11:30 a.m. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Sip a glass of wine while getting in a workout

Let’s face it: We all know the benefits of an afternoon jog, but we’d rather spend our evenings planted on the couch with a glass of wine. But what if we could do both at once?

If that sounds like you, then get ready for the Corked 5K coming up this Saturday, May 4, 5-8 p.m. The race starts at the City Hall Plaza downtown at 200 St. Louis St. with a wine stop at each mile of the 3.1-mile route. The race is followed by the Wine Down party, including live music, food vendors and, of course, more wine.

Registration is $45 for runners or walkers or $20 for those who want to enjoy the Wine Down party without the added exercise. More information on registration can be found here. Registration and packet pick-up starts at 3:30 p.m.

Stock up on Cinco de Mayo ingredients at this farmers market

Spend your Cinco de Mayo morning at Alexander’s Highland Market for the Pop-Up Farmers Market this Sunday, May 5. Shop local fruits and veggies and grab a bite from the visiting food trucks. The market will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alexander’s Highland Market is at 18111 Highland Market Drive.

Listen to live music on Sunday evening

It’s outdoor live music season here in the Capital City. You probably already have tomorrow’s Live After 5 and Crawfish King Cook-Off on your agenda, but you can enjoy even more music at the first Sunday in the Park this Sunday, May 5, 2-5 p.m. Head out to the plaza in front of the Shaw Center for the Arts for this free spring concert series hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

The Shaw Center is at 100 Lafayette St.