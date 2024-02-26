Best of 225 voting opens today

All year long, our team hunts down story ideas for 225. Now, it’s your turn to decide who ends up in the magazine. The Best of 225 ballot officially opens today, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.

Your write-in nominations earlier this year determined who is on the final ballot in more than 70 categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Local Chef, Best Burger, Best Social Media Influencer and so much more.

The ballot will remain open until April 3, which means you have more than five weeks to vote for your favorites around the Capital City—and spread the word to get your friends to vote, too.

Read our Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about how the nominees were determined, and how and when the 2024 winners will be revealed.

Are you a 2024 nominee? Congrats! Download our official graphics to campaign for votes.