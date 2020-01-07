When describing this year’s People to Watch candidates, one adjective kept coming to mind: visionaries.

How else can you describe a surgeon so renowned that his move to Baton Rouge inspires dozens of other researchers to follow him here? Or an LSU professor whose role focusing on multiculturalism in the media is the first of its kind in the country? And how about the local chef who wowed national TV viewers and Gordon Ramsay, yet decided to put his focus on the Capital City’s culinary scene?

It’s a new day—and a new decade—in Baton Rouge. And from the looks of things, it’s going to be an exciting chapter.

Read on for the January 2020 cover story, all about the Capital Region’s People to Watch, and be sure to pick up the 225 January edition, on newsstands now.