As Baton Rouge residents get more accustomed to what Phase One looks like, more restaurants are opening up their dining rooms with limited capacity. That means there are finally opportunities for us to get out of the house and support our favorite local restaurants again—just as long as you call in to see if they take reservations.

Throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, we at 225 Dine have been surveying local restaurants to see which ones are offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup. We put together this master list to help locals continue to support their favorite spots.

Now that restaurants are allowed to open up their patios as well as their dining spaces (at 25% capacity), we’ve created a new list to showcase those restaurants where you can get a somewhat normal dining in experience again.

Click here to read the full list. Let us know in the comments of any restaurants now providing dining in services that should be added to the list!