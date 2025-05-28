Baton Rouge food news roundup: Tredici, Drago’s, riverfront dining and more

Drago’s headed to the Rowe

New Orleans-born Drago’s Seafood Restaurant is returning to Baton Rouge, via a new location coming to Perkins Rowe this summer.

Famed for its charbroiled oysters since the late 1960s, the restaurant has made a name for itself with locations around Louisiana and beyond. Its Constitution Avenue outpost closed earlier this year as owners set their sights on a new Baton Rouge location.

An exact date has not been announced, but a press release states the opening is slated for this summer. Expect a menu featuring Drago’s staples like fried gator bites, gumbo, lobster and more. Find more information and updates here.

Could dining be in the works for Baton Rouge’s riverfront?

Recognizing the potential of the downtown riverfront has emerged as a key focus for Plan Baton Rouge III. International planning and design firm Sasaki, which is developing downtown’s new plan, sees the riverfront as one its biggest assets.

In cities like Cincinnati or Chicago, river promenades are centers of business and recreational activity. Joshua Brooks, the Sasaki principal leading the project, sees the potential to introduce more dining and entertainment activities with river views.

Planning began in February and will likely take 10-12 months, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026. Read more from Daily Report.

Tredici to close its doors in June

Capital Heights’ Tredici Bakery will close in June, according to a May 13 announcement on Instagram.

The bakery was opened in 2015 by Monica Shaughnessy of the Calandro’s Supermarket family. Over the last decade, it’s been known for its king cakes, macarons and custom cakes and cookies, making special occasion desserts for graduations, birthdays and more.

The bakery’s last day will be Saturday, June 14, with final orders due by Tuesday, June 10. Read more here.

More bites

• MoMo Tea has added Korean fried chicken to its menu, available every Thursday. Expect flavors like original crispy, soy garlic, cheesy dust and soy hot sauce. Find more info here.

• Associated Grocers is under new leadership. David Politz was appointed president and CEO late last month. Read more from Daily Report here. Read more about Associated Grocers in 225‘s grocery guide.

• Louisiana’s $3 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project to restore wetlands is likely to deal a major blow to the oyster industry’s on-bottom reefs. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending off-bottom oyster farming as a potential solution, though it could face hurdles, as well. Read more from Daily Report here.

Send us food news tips

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series—to [email protected].