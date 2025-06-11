Baton Rouge food news roundup: Caroline’s Cookies collab, new Philly Me Up location and more

Grab theater-inspired cookie flights throughout June

Broadway in Baton Rouge is back—and with the announcement of its 2025-26 season at River Center Theatre for Performing Arts comes a new cookie collab.

Caroline’s Cookies has dreamt up four flavors inspired by the Broadway shows coming to the River Center Theatre. They include: a black cocoa cookie with white chocolate chips for The Addams Family; a sugar cookie sandwich with raspberry jam in the middle for Hadestown; an Irish cream chocolate cookie with Oreo crumbs and mascarpone frosting for Riverdance 30; and an ooey gooey cookie with toasted marshmallow frosting for Mrs. Doubtfire.

Starting today, June 11, and running through June 28, purchase these flavors as a cookie flight for $16 per box at Caroline’s Cookies’ Bocage location. These themed treats will also be available for purchase later as concessions during their respective shows at the River Center Theatre. Find more information here. Caroline’s Cookies’ Bocage location is at 7575 Jefferson Highway.

A beachy new venture for David Dickensauge

Known for his work in various kitchens across the Capitol Region, David Dickensauge has departed his most recent post at The Colonel’s Club to open a new concept in his hometown of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Field’s Mediterranean by Chef David Dickensauge will be a waterfront restaurant in a historic building located near the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

“I’m so grateful for my time in Baton Rouge and to be a part of so many incredible restaurants,” Dickensauge says. The Colonel’s Club is now under the culinary direction of Angela Brigalia, who has worked alongside Dickensauge for more than six months, he says. He hopes Baton Rouge travelers visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast will stop by, he adds.

Philly Me Up expands

Popular family-owned Philly cheesesteak eatery Philly Me Up is expanding, with the opening of its first franchise. The new Denham Springs spot officially held its grand opening yesterday, June 10.

Managing owner Josh Lee was approached by customers Briaunna Schexnayder and Tommy Riddle with the idea of selling franchises, and the loyal fans said they wanted to be the first in the expansion.

The new location is at 120 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite A1, in Denham Springs. It will be open Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Find more info here.

More bites

• Off the Hook is partnering with Sno-Balls To Go and nonprofit Dreams Come True of Louisiana to help provide new experiences to children battling life-threatening illnesses. Through Aug. 24, Off the Hook locations throughout Louisiana will be selling two snoball flavors—strawberry and ice cream—and for every frozen treat sold, $1 will be donated to Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

• House Brew has a new coffee trailer location after closing its Florida Street brick-and-mortar last month. Find its new spot in the parking lot of Oxbow Rum Distillery at 760 Saint Phillip St. Its pop-up concept in Pelican to Mars on Government Street is also still active. Learn more here.

• Honey Bee Baking Co. has partnered with You Fork’N Right to sell its prepackaged jambalaya packs inside the Port Allen bakery. Along with buying Honey Bee’s fresh-baked sweets during its Friday openings, you can now purchase grab-and-go jambalaya dinner packs for $10.

Send us food news tips

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events to [email protected].