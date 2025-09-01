Try these batch breakfast sandwich recipes to calm the back-to-school chaos

Getting into the swing of a morning routine at the beginning of a new season can be a daunting task.

From the moment the alarm clock buzzes, it’s time to start frantically packing backpacks, briefcases and all sorts of activity bags, all while making sure everyone is dressed and out of the door on time. Now add in one more obstacle to the morning chaos: a well-balanced breakfast. Yikes!

Knowing that breakfast is an important meal, especially for growing children, school mornings were always a big challenge for me. I’ve found that having breakfast made well in advance is the trick to a smooth start to the day—no matter the phase of life.

These two yummy breakfast sandwich recipes are great to make over the weekend when you have a little extra time. They can be stored in your freezer for quick reheating. Plus, the ingredients are packed with protein to keep you and your kiddos fueled all the way until lunchtime.

On the menu

To reheat: Remove a breakfast sandwich from the freezer and place it in the fridge overnight to thaw. To warm in the microwave, remove the plastic wrap and wrap the thawed sandwich in a paper towel. Place it in the microwave and heat for 35-45 seconds or until the sandwich is heated through. For reheating in a toaster oven or air fryer, preheat to 350 F and remove the plastic wrap. Place the sandwich in the preheated toaster oven or air fryer and heat for 5-7 minutes or until the sandwich is heated through and the cheese is melted.

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.