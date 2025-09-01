How to make an All-American breakfast sandwich

All-American breakfast sandwich

Yields 6 sandwiches

2 tablespoons butter

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 thick slices deli ham or

Canadian bacon

6 English muffins

6 slices cheddar cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 325 F. Use 1 tablespoon of butter to grease an 8-by-8-inch casserole dish.

2. Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add the milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until well blended. Pour the egg mixture into the prepared casserole dish and place it into the preheated oven.

3. Bake the eggs for 12-14 minutes or until the eggs are just set in the middle. Remove the eggs from the oven and allow them to cool. Once cooled, cut the eggs into

6 square pieces.

4. While the eggs are cooling, melt the remaining butter in a heavy skillet and heat the ham slices for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the ham and place it onto a plate. Set aside.

5. To assemble, cut the English muffins in half and place a slice of the eggs on the bottom half, followed by ham and then cheese. Top with the other half and wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Continue these steps with the remaining ingredients to make 6 sandwiches. Place the wrapped-up breakfast sandwiches in a large freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month.

To reheat: Remove a breakfast sandwich from the freezer and place it in the fridge overnight to thaw. To warm in the microwave, remove the plastic wrap and wrap the thawed sandwich in a paper towel. Place it in the microwave and heat for 35-45 seconds or until the sandwich is heated through. For reheating in a toaster oven or air fryer, preheat to 350 F and remove the plastic wrap. Place the sandwich in the preheated toaster oven or air fryer and heat for 5-7 minutes or until the sandwich is heated through and the cheese is melted.

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.