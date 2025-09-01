Spice up morning meal prep with this Southwestern breakfast sandwich recipe

Southwestern breakfast sandwich

Yields 6 sandwiches

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

6 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon Creole seasoning

¼ cup chopped fresh spinach

6 turkey breakfast sausage patties

6 bagel thins

6 slices pepper jack cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 325 F and use 1 tablespoon of butter to grease an 8-by-8-inch casserole dish.

2. Heat the remaining butter in a heavy skillet, then sauté the onion and bell pepper for 3-4 minutes or until soft. Remove the onion and bell pepper and place them into a separate dish. Set aside. Place the skillet back onto the stove for later use.

3. Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl. Add in the milk, Creole seasoning, chopped spinach, and sautéed onion and bell pepper. Whisk until all is well incorporated. Pour the egg mixture into the greased casserole dish and place it into the preheated oven.

4. Bake the eggs for 12-14 minutes or until the eggs are just set in the middle. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool. Once cooled, cut the eggs into 6 square pieces.

5. While the eggs are cooling, heat the skillet over medium-high heat and cook the turkey sausage patties for 3-4 minutes per side or until heated through. Remove the sausage patties and place them onto a plate. Set aside.

6. To assemble, slice the bagels in half. Place a slice of the eggs on the bottom half of the bagel, followed by a sausage patty and then pepper jack cheese. Place the top half of the bagel on top, and wrap the breakfast sandwich with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Continue these steps with the remaining ingredients to make 6 sandwiches. Place the wrapped-up breakfast sandwiches in a large freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month.

To reheat: Remove a breakfast sandwich from the freezer and place it in the fridge overnight to thaw. To warm in the microwave, remove the plastic wrap and wrap the thawed sandwich in a paper towel. Place it in the microwave and heat for 35-45 seconds or until the sandwich is heated through. For reheating in a toaster oven or air fryer, preheat to 350 F and remove the plastic wrap. Place the sandwich in the preheated toaster oven or air fryer and heat for 5-7 minutes or until the sandwich is heated through and the cheese is melted.

This article was originally published in the September 2025 issue of 225 magazine.