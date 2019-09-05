German artist KEF! worked on an abstract mural on the side of the Overpass Merchant in 2017. Photo by Charlene Guilliams

While the go-to interior design aesthetic for Baton Rouge restaurants and bars was once fleur de lis wall decor, old-school neon signs or the kind of drab framed art that looms over a motel bed, times have changed.

Now, colorful and bright murals are the trend here in Baton Rouge. We even did an entire fashion shoot of local social media influencers against some of those walls for 225‘s April 2019 issue. We also did a story last year on how to find home design inspo in those on-trend restaurants and bars. Most recently, we showed how wallpaper is having a moment in businesses around town, too.

On a national level, the trend is lately shifting toward what’s become known as “the blobs.” These abstract shapes that often overlap in colorful arrangements have been seen in Atlanta’s Recess food stall, Austin’s Last Straw and Chicago’s Lonesome Rose.

In a new story from Eater, writer Gray Chapman traces the trend from fashion designer Mara Hoffman’s fall 2017 collection all the way to the art and iconic cutouts of Henri Matisse. Much like Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly tersely connected the dots from a basic cerulean sweater worn by Anne Hathaway’s character in The Devil Wears Prada back to the influential fashion designers that set the trends, so too goes the local wall art tailor-made for our Instagram selfies.

You can already see some abstract work like this incorporated in murals at The Overpass Merchant and showcased in art galleries like Ann Connelly Fine Art. We’d bet this trend continues to pick up.

Either way, we’re just thankful these business owners have developed a style that puts local artists to work and takes us far, far away from all those fleur de lis.

Read on for the full story from Eater.