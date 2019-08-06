College kids aren’t exactly known for having the most discerning diets—but then again, they aren’t all lucky enough to have the wealth of rich, flavorful food available to them that we do in Baton Rouge.

So, we spent an afternoon with nine LSU football players discussing our favorite subject: local restaurants.

Our findings? Seems you’d be most likely to spot a member of the team at Roul’s Deli.

Read on to see what other restaurants the students named in the feature from our 2019 Tiger Pride edition—now also available on newsstands.