3 easy summertime recipes to serve at your next book club get-together

I love the slower pace of summer. Even though work and deadlines may not stop, with kids out of school and people vacationing, summertime takes on a much more laid-back vibe. I tend to take the time for more leisurely activities during the summer, too, like reading a good book. So, this month, I decided was the perfect time to reinstate something that I’ve not done in a long time: Start a book club with friends.

I pulled together a few of my favorite go-to recipes for easy summertime entertaining. The great thing about these dishes is that they can be made ahead of time and they do not require a lot of prep or cooking—leaving you plenty of time to get your reading in.