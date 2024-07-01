This Sweet Corn, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad is the perfect summer side dish. It’s bursting with all of the fresh flavors and textures of summer and is cool on the palate.

This salad is a delicious accompaniment to all kinds of grilled meat, poultry or seafood, and is easy to pack up and take to any summertime event.

Sweet Corn, Creole Tomato and Avocado Salad