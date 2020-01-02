2020 has some big shoes to fill. Last year alone, Baton Rouge got its first self-service tap room, multiple rooftop restaurant spaces and more bubble tea places than we could count on one hand一and it’s only up from here. This year, Baton Rougeans can expect hot new bars, locally owned breweries and restaurants serving everything from Tex-Mex to charbroiled oysters. Here are some of the openings we’re looking forward to in 2020.

RESTAURANTS

If you’ve tried New Orleans seafood restaurant Drago’s before, then you know why the Capital City is ready for it to finally open here. The restaurant is known for its charbroiled oysters, grilled seafood and gumbo. Though originally slated for November 2019, Drago’s is expected to open on Constitution Avenue this year, and had already started interviewing for waitstaff positions in November, according to its Facebook page.

The wait is almost over. After Red Stick Social and City Roots Coffee Bar opened last year, Baton Rouge residents have been eager to see what else Mid City’s mixed-use space Electric Depot has in store. Vendors expected to open this year are Japanese dessert spot Sweet Society, ramen joint Boru and Mexican restaurant Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos’ second location.

Who doesn’t love a good rotisserie chicken? The New Orleans chicken joint serves rotisserie chicken free of hormones and antibiotics in sandwiches, salads and wraps. It is expected to open on West Chimes Street later this year.

Jay Ducote’s taco spot is growing. The White Star Market vendor will be getting its own brick and mortar on—where else?—Government Street later this year. It plans to share a building at Government and Cloud Drive with Cypress Coast Brewing Co., which will be opening soon, too (see below).

It’s a good year for Baton Rouge seafood fans. The popular New Roads crawfish restaurant by celeb chefs Sam and Cody Carroll will be opening another location near the Capital City. The restaurant is expected this year on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

Bring on the Tex-Mex. This January, Ozzie Fernandez (the man behind Izzo’s, LIT Pizza and Rocca) plans to open a taqueria and bar on Burbank Drive at the Southgate Village Shopping Center space formerly occupied by Breck’s Bistro.

BARS

Mid City will soon get another place where you can bring your dog, catch up with friends and sip craft beer. This spring, the pet-friendly bar Pelican to Mars will be opening its doors on Government Street next to The Pink Elephant Antiques. The bar plans to have its grand opening in March 2020.

If your heart was broken after the bright and stylish Magpie Cafe closed downtown last year, don’t fret. The space was taken over by Onepack Hospitality Group (the team behind the former Provisions on Perkins) with plans to turn the Laurel Street gem into a spot for gourmet beignets, craft coffee and cocktails. The Vintage is expected to open this spring.

BREWERIES

The past few years, Mid City has been the go-to spot for buzzy new restaurant and business openings. This year, a new brewery will be thrown into the mix. Cypress Coast Brewing Co. is expected to open on Government Street and Cloud Drive this year. Watch its social media pages, as the team said they would announce the grand opening in a few weeks.

This small-batch nano brewery plans to open in St. Gabriel this year. It will have an outdoor patio with games like pingpong, Connect Four and a giant chess board.

This microbrewery is expected to open in Denham Springs in the spring. The team behind it was initially eyeing a Highland Road location, but struggled to find a facility with proper utilities connections. As of November, Le Chien posted a photo on Facebook of the team assembling picnic tables at its new facility just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village, and comments made clear they were aiming for a spring opening.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Is there such thing as too much bubble tea? In Baton Rouge, apparently not. King Kong Milktea & Smoothies plans to open its bubble tea shop this January in the former Gambino’s Bakery on Perkins Road.

This spot is for history fanatics. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center plans to reopen its historic dining venue, The Tunnel—once used by former governor Huey P. Long as an escape route—as a luxury private event and dining space downtown. The 30-person venue is expected to officially reopen this year.