Pop the Champagne—or in this case, pour the cold brew. The newest eatery at Electric Depot is open, and it’s stunning.

Next door to the restaurant and entertainment venue Red Stick Social, City Roots Coffee Bar officially debuted in late October in the second of two main buildings on the property. The coffee shop is the first of four food vendors expected to open in the Electric Depot building, including ramen and poke eatery Boru, ice cream and Asian-inspired dessert shop Sweet Society and a second location of Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos.

City Roots Coffee Bar is a stylish, modern coffee shop that specializes in small-batch roasting and handcrafted coffee drinks.

The interior is rustic and industrial. Unfinished brick walls and concrete floors complement the sleek black countertops of the coffee bar, as well as the metal seating and black and gray hexagon tile entryway.

It’s all about the details at City Roots. Special touches like chic glassware, projectors flashing the coffee bar’s name on the walls and lively succulent centerpieces are enough to make any hipster coffee enthusiast squeal with joy. And don’t worry, the menu is just as nice as the interior design.

The coffee bar serves espresso drinks, filtered coffee, affogatos and espresso milkshakes. Guests can choose from a generous list of milk alternatives, including almond, oat, hemp and soy. On tap, baristas pour cold brew, nitro coffee, a draft latte and vanilla latte.

For the non-coffee drinkers, the shop offers limeade, Italian soda, iced tea, milkshakes, tea lattes and hot chocolate. Light snacks on the menu include gourmet chocolates from Zocalisa Fine Chocolates and baked goods like croissants, chocolate chip muffins and scones.

My coffee date and I ordered a hazelnut latte with hemp milk and a vanilla latte on tap. The hazelnut latte was smooth, oaty and just sweet enough. On the contrary, the vanilla latte was strong, sweet and packed a caffeinated punch. After one sip, you’re bound to be bouncing with energy.

The new coffee bar is just getting started. After settling into the new spot, the owners plan to start roasting their own small-batch coffee beans. On White Light Night, City Roots will be open during a pop-up event with its Electric Depot neighbors. Follow Electric Depot on Instagram for updates on the event.

City Roots Coffee Bar is at Electric Depot at 1509 Government St. Its hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.