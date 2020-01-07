New year, new food trends. Last year, chefs predicted that globally flavored breakfast, bubble tea and Asian-inspired flavors would take over the Capital City. Now that 2020 is underway, Red Stick chefs are predicting what comes next in the food world—and what’s sticking around for good.

Veggies will take over

Above all other trends, Baton Rouge chefs stress that veggie-driven dishes are the future. Even with meat-centric dishes, the protein portions are getting smaller, and the veggies are taking up more room on the plate. “Plant-based menus are going to continue to evolve,” predicts Mestizo owner Jim Urdiales, who is surprised that even his non-vegetarian diners are increasingly looking for vegetable-forward entrees.

“Food is medicine,” adds Mary-Brennan Faucheux of plant-based restaurant MJ’s Cafe. “People are getting serious about what they put in their bodies.” Dishes that come packed with healthy and colorful ingredients not only taste good, they make you feel good—especially when the colorful dishes are perfectly Insta-worthy.

Where to try it in Baton Rouge: Healthy restaurants have spread across Baton Rouge, with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly eateries and fast-casual spots all over the city. Places like MJ’s Cafe, Playa Bowls, Good Eats Kitchen and The Garden Café at the Main Library at Goodwood are just some of the 2019 openings focused on healthy foods.

Say goodbye to processed foods and ingredients

“Food has become complicated with unnecessary ingredients,” says Celeste Gill, owner and chef of Chef Celeste Bistro. More is sometimes just more, not better. Small plates, moderate portion sizes and simple, delicious ingredients will ensure that 2020 meals are fresh, simple and elegant.

Where to try it in Baton Rouge: 2019 welcomed a couple of new small plate-centric restaurants, to the delight of diners who crave varied flavors and foods throughout the evening. Solera features a lengthy hot and cold Spanish tapas menu, and Chow Yum Phat translated its food stand concept into a restaurant focusing on izakaya, the Japanese tapas equivalent.

Replace carbs with healthy alternatives

“I roll out a new menu every January. I looked back at my biggest sellers, and my cauliflower mash was my biggest mover,” Urdiales says. Replacing carbs with cauliflower, zucchini, lettuce and even cheese can offer alternatives for those carb-loaded favorites. More restaurants are using cauliflower or zucchini for pizza crusts, and chefs suggest using lettuce as a taco wrap or crisped provolone cheese as a taco shell for your next dish.

Where to try it in Baton Rouge: Lit Pizza offers a cauliflower crust, made with finely ground cauliflower, eggs and cheese. Restaurants like Ruffino’s serve up zoodles (noodles made by spiraling zucchini or other vegetables). For at-home cooking, grocery stores offer up the ingredients to make anything from cauliflower tater tots to zucchini bread.

Local restaurants and local ingredients are still a must

Farm-to-table, locally sourced ingredients will continue to be strong around the city, predict Gill and Faucheux. As plant-based options become more popular, so does the desire to choose where those ingredients come from. Food consciousness is at an all-time high, so making and buying food is easier when the ingredients are easily sourced nearby.

Where to try it in Baton Rouge: When looking for locally sourced ingredients, the Red Stick Farmers Market, Red Stick Spice Co. and Fresh Pickin’s Market are just a few of Baton Rouge’s options. There are also plenty of food-to-table items to choose from in the city, like D’Agostino Pasta Company’s spaghetti noodles or Season to Taste’s garlic-infused olive oil.

What are some food trends you hope to see in Baton Rouge this year? Let us know in the comments!