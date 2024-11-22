17 Trader Joe’s finds we’re adding to our carts this holiday season

We dedicated our November issue to the Capital Region’s stellar crop of mom-and-pop grocers. But, we’d be lying if we said the 225 team didn’t have a special place in our hearts for one particular grocery chain.

Honestly, we can’t get enough of the Trader Joe’s on Perkins Road. The prices are fair, the cashiers are just the right level of chatty, and the seasonal selections always deliver.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, we traded intel about the store’s latest novelty snacks and treats on our Slack channel. We dispatched some staffers to investigate the fall and holiday lineups of goodies, including one who, ahem, somehow ventured to TJ’s for the first time. Here’s what we picked up. Now, it’s your turn—tell us what you’re buying this season at [email protected].

“Having an easy, presentable snack on hand during the holiday is golden, and the Nuts About Rosemary Mix fits the bill. It’s a fun thing to keep in the pantry when guests drop by (or just when you’re streaming in your jammies). It’s also a great hostess present combined with a bottle of wine or spirits. Up your nut game with this one.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“This has been a staple at my house this fall. It supports just the right level of ‘home cooking’ for two working parents on a busy weeknight, and our 4-year-old has even mastered scooping the yellow goop into the muffin tin cups to help out. Inspired by 225‘s very own Olivia Deffes’ recent Friendsgiving contribution, I’m hoping to soon add a few upgrades into our mix, like bacon or jalapeños, for an adults-only loaf. But the spongy bread with just a hint of sweetness is still great without all the accouterments, too, best paired with chili or soup for fantastic autumn vibes.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

“I love a good charcuterie board, especially for holiday gatherings, and these seasonal crisps are my new must-include cracker for any party or pre-meal spread. They are inspired by the sweet German bread stollen, usually filled with dried fruit and nuts. These crackers mimic the treat, dotted with raisins and citrus peels and dusted in powdered sugar. They make for a sweet snack on their own and are addicting enough to warrant a few handfuls. I also think the sugary flavor of the crackers would be perfect to pair with a sharp, punchy cheese like the Unexpected Cheddar. OK—now I’m running to my pantry to grab a few.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

“My mom usually asks me to make a cheese plate for Thanksgiving, and this tangy, creamy goat cheese log is always a crowd stunner. I also adore Unexpected Cheddar and am super curious about the Holiday Cheer Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread, with cranberry bits, cinnamon and riesling.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

“Listen, I am a bread-and-butter girl to my core—that’s even the title of my country playlist. The addition of brown sugar and maple syrup just gives your bread and pastries a much-appreciated sweet touch—I think it’s part of the reason people obsess over Texas Roadhouse rolls, too. Thanks, Trader Joe’s, for giving us that experience at home during the holidays.”

—Madison Cooper, 225 contributing writer

“In my apartment, there’s always a candle burning. And, I love seasonal scents so much that now I light multiple to fill rooms with my favorite limited scents. I’m always checking Trader Joe’s candle tins when I’m on a grocery run to see what new ones they have stocked. Recently, I snagged a few Cedar Balsam candles, which are, in my opinion, among their best scents. If you like the smell of a real Christmas tree, this is it. And as someone who puts up a faux tree, I love lighting this candle to fill my space with woodsy, warm and fresh notes to make the room smell just like the real deal.”

—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer

Pierre & Antonin Amuse Bouche – Pet Nat Rosé

“I recently started following Sam Capaldi, a sommelier who posts ‘no-snob’ reviews of budget-friendly wines and pairings. Much of her content centers around my favorite section at TJ’s: the wine department. I am always on a quest to find natural wines, and I snatched up this peachy, frothy natural sparkling rose on her recommendation. It’d be great to pair with a festive cheese board or a spicy mac and cheese. Stow the fun bottle in a TJ’s wine gift bag for an easy present for a holiday party host.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

“Christmas is the one time a year when I really make time to bake. Sad, I know. That’s why I love the seasonal Double Fold Bourbon Vanilla Extract. Generally, extracts are pricy, but for a nice sum you can pick up this option, giving you an extra layer of flavor in holiday cakes, muffins, cookies and homemade whipped cream. It’s an easy way to make your stuff taste fancy.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“I had never been to Trader Joe’s before I was told to go for this article. I got a shopping cart full of snacks and tried a ton of things, mostly sweets. But the Apple Cinnamon Buns had me going back to the store. A fun play on cinnamon rolls, which I can’t get enough of, these rolls have a scoop of my favorite fruit in the middle. All of it comes together, the cinnamon and the apple, to make something that gives me that cozy fall feeling. If you get some, heat them up for 30 seconds. You can’t go wrong.”

—Oscar Tickle, Melara Enterprises multimedia editor

Danish Kringle

“Whenever I’m in the mood for a slice of pie or a personal-sized pie to have all to myself, I go for a Danish Kringle. Holiday flavors include A Very Danish Christmas Kringle, Christmas Fudge Kringle, I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas Kringle and more. Plus, I love a good on-the-go pie that’s ready-made. Who needs the hassle that comes with making a homemade pie during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season?”

—Madison Cooper, 225 contributing writer

“After a failed attempt at constructing the Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit in October, I’m vying for redemption via these gingerbread house DIY sets. How hard can it really be?! And I’ve added the Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoons to my shopping list for sweet and inexpensive gifts for my kids’ classmates.”

—Laura Furr Mericas, 225 managing editor

“I’m obsessed with any kind of peppermint-chocolate combo, and the peppermint Hold The Cones are my perfect sweet treat for the winter. It’s never too cold for ice cream to me! The tiny chocolate cones are filled with peppermint ice cream and are completely encased in a chocolate coating— just a few bites of holiday goodness. If you’re like me and chocolate and peppermint are your two ultimate winter cravings, you’ll love this sweet treat.”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer

“Around Thanksgiving, an old coworker and I would always text each other about Jingle Jangle sightings. ‘Go now,’ we’d urge, because the shelves of the candy-filled tins often dry up by mid-December. (Although the stock does seem to last longer some years than others.) The round green containers are filled with a collection of sweet-salty things that is hard not to eat by the handful: chocolate-covered pretzels, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, chunks of dark chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s cookies, mini peanut butter cups and red milk chocolate gems.”

—Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor-in-chief

“I love pretzels as a snack to begin with. But cover them in chocolate, and I’m sold. This holiday assortment is great for snacking or a sweet-treat fix. If you’re planning on making a charcuterie board for any of your holiday gatherings, these would be a great addition.”

—Madison Cooper, 225 contributing writer

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe-Joe’s

“I’m a sucker for any covered Oreo, and I absolutely adore dark chocolate, which means the Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe’s-Joe’s are absolutely going into my cart. They’re made even more tempting by a light dusting of crushed peppermint candy. I hide the skinny little box in the back of my pantry and nibble on one before bedtime when no one is looking. Nope. No sharing here.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer

“Whenever I have people over, I always want to have a little sweet something for everyone to try. TJ’s seasonal peppermint cremes are my current hosting staple. There’s a little crunch when biting into the hard chocolate casing, but then the inside is creamy peppermint. And they look so cute and colorful with crumbled candy cane pieces on top! Everyone who’s come over has been obsessed with these little creme candies, and I am too.”

—Gracelyn Farrar, 225 contributing writer