On stands now: 225’s November 2024 issue is a guide to grocery shopping in the Capital Region

See it played out inside any given store. It’s the Louisiana-made marmalade near the produce section, the crawfish tails in the freezer or the variety of jambalaya mixes in the aisles. It’s the way patrons cherry pick from their weekly shopping lists.

Here, shoppers are so deeply familiar with inventories, they’ll break their grocery runs up by store: scooping chicken salad from one shop, braided bread loafs from another, fresh seafood from a third.

Louisiana residents love local—and are drawn to the businesses that do, too. But how did we get this way? It’s a question we’re exploring in 225‘s November cover story, which is all about our unique grocery culture. Because when makin’ groceries in the Capital Region, there’s a whole lot to be thankful for.

Also in this month’s issue, we’re digging through a collection of Baton Rouge-themed vintage postcards; exploring the TikTok-viral color analysis trend; sharing what to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers; and touring a years-in-the-making holiday display.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].