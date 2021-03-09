Try our recipe for a comforting slow cooker Irish stew

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, we’re all looking for a chance to celebrate—even if we might still be celebrating at home with our close family and friends.
In an effort to make the best of it, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided to celebrate this holiday by making a truly authentic Irish meal.
First up is a Slow Cooker Irish Stew.
Historically, it was a one-pot dish filled with ingredients that were inexpensive and readily available, such as lamb, onions and lots of potatoes. Other root vegetables were sometimes added, like carrots or turnips, for flavor. Everything was thrown into a large pot and simmered down with a little water, broth or beer for a few hours.
The result was a cheap and hearty meal that would keep families well fed. As Irish immigrants came to America, lamb was replaced by beef, which was more popular and readily available.
Tracey has created a delicious rendition of this dish and adapted it to work in a slow cooker. This stew gets its rich flavor from a combination of Guinness stout and beef broth.