Photos: Woman’s Hospital’s teeny tiny patients celebrate Halloween in a big way

Babies at Woman’s Hospital’s newborn and infant intensive care unit (NICU) celebrate a big milestone this week: their first Halloween. And though they might not be trick-or-treating this year, they’ve dressed up for the occasion.

Since 2015, the NICU staff at Woman’s Hospital has celebrated the holiday with its tradition of carefully transforming its most vulnerable and preterm infants into their adorable alter egos. The goal? To give families of the NICU patients fun memories and a sense of normalcy while also celebrating the babies and letting their personalities shine.

Costumes are handmade, pieced together by parents or sourced from shops. Garments from pet stores and Build-A-Bear Workshops provide ideal sizes for pint-sized patients. The result is a festive bunch of dressed-up babies. This year, 56 patients participated in the tradition. And, yes pictures are snapped by photographer Cyd Lapour to document all the special moments. Woman’s Hospital treated us with a few of the sweet-not-spooky snaps. From Elvis and Princess Tiana to Hershey’s Kisses and ketchup packets, here’s a look at some of 2024’s cutest costumes in the NICU.