Start your day the healthy way

Breakfast Menu:

– Homemade Almond Milk

– Coddled Egg

– Broiled Sweet Potato with Cinnamon and Honey

HOMEMADE ALMOND MILK

Many people have a hard time processing dairy, and almond milk is a great way to substitute dairy milk in your diet. Though there are many good brands of almond milks on the market, they typically contain thickeners that act like carbs in your system. Making your own almond milk does not take much time. It is a very simple to prepare, and the outcome is delicious. Once you make your own almond milk you may not want to go back to buying it at the store.

YIELDS: 1 quart

4 cups raw almonds

4 cups water

1 cup pitted dates

½ teaspoon kosher salt

6 cups cold water

1. Place the almonds in a large container and cover with the 4 cups of water.

2. Cover the container and place it in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

3. Drain the almonds, rinse them and place them into the bowl of a food processor.

4. Add in the dates and salt and puree until the mixture resembles sand.

5. With the motor running, slowly add the 6 cups of cold water and continue to puree until smooth.

6. Line a strainer with cheesecloth and place the strainer over a large container.

7. Strain the almond milk through the cheesecloth and pour the almond milk into a pitcher with a lid. Sweeten with a little honey and vanilla if desired.

8. Chill the almond milk for several hours before serving. Shake well before serving.

CODDLED EGGS

A coddled egg is merely a soft-cooked egg, or an egg that is gently cooked by simmering in water. Poached eggs and soft-boiled eggs could in fact be considered coddled eggs. However if you are fortunate enough to get your hands on an egg coddler cup—a porcelain or pottery cup with a lid that is used to cook the eggs in boiling water—by all means use it. It makes for a lovely presentation and seems to make the egg taste much better.

SERVINGS: 1

1. Rub your egg coddler cup with a little olive oil or cooking spray.

2. Gently crack one egg into the cup and sprinkle the top with a little salt and pepper.

3. Carefully screw the lid tightly onto the cup and place the egg coddler into a small pot of water.

4. Bring the water up to a simmer and cook for 4 minutes.

5. Stick the handle of a wooden spoon through the loop on the top of the egg coddler and gently lift the cup out of the hot water.

6. Use a dishtowel or oven mitt to carefully unscrew the lid of the egg cup, and serve.

Note: If you do not have an egg coddler, try this recipe substituting the coddled egg for a 4-minute soft-boiled egg.

BROILED SWEET POTATO SLICES WITH HONEY AND CINNAMON

If you are trying to cut back on carbs, try broiled sweet potato slices for breakfast. They’re a great way to trick yourself into feeling like you are eating a sweet treat—and they happen to be really good for you. Technically, sweet potatoes are not a low-carb food but are allowed in moderation on many low-carb diets because they’re low on the glycemic index, meaning they do not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. They’re also a great source of vitamins A, C and B6, potassium and fiber. Drizzle them with a little honey or pure maple syrup and cinnamon, and you will never miss toast. These sweet potato slices can be prepped ahead of time, so all you will have to do in the morning is pop them into the toaster oven or under the broiler.

YIELDS: 4-5 slices

1 large sweet potato

Cooking spray

Honey

Cinnamon

1. Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a rolling boil and add in a pinch of salt.

2. Peel the sweet potato and slice it lengthwise into 4 or 5 1/4-inch slices.

3. Drop the sweet potatoes into the boiling water and blanch them for 1 minute.

4. Drain the sweet potato slices and pat them dry.

5. Place the sweet potatoes onto a baking sheet lined with parchment and lightly spray them with a little cooking spray.

6. Broil the sweet potatoes 3-4 minutes or until they are beginning to become lightly crisp on the top and tender in the middle.

7. Remove and serve warm with a little honey and cinnamon drizzled over them.

This article was originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.