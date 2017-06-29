Attendees at a Coffee on the Porch event in Mid City last fall. File photo by Collin Richie

Thursday, June 29

RSSC Classes – Fab Fermented Fare: Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) offers a hands-on cooking class. If you don’t know what to make with sauerkraut or kimchi, spend your afternoon making delicious recipes. Tickets are $65. 1-3 p.m.

Kendra Gives Back – Uniforms for Kids: Kendra Scott (10156 Perkins Rowe, Suite 150) hosts a fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul’s Uniform for Kids program. A percentage of all sales June 29 will go to the program. Enjoy sips and sweets as you shop for jewels 5-7 p.m.

Cocktail Release Party: Go to City Pork Brasserie & Bar (7327 Jefferson Highway) for a party on the patio, where you’ll sample the new summer cocktail menu. You’ll get one appetizer and two cocktails for $25. For the full menu, check out the Facebook event page. To make a reservation, call 615-8880. 6-8 p.m.

Wine and Travel Night – Explore Burgundy by River Barge: City Club of Baton Rouge (355 North Blvd.) hosts an exploration of wines from Burgundy France with certified sommelier Myrna Arroyo. Enjoy three wines with a selection of cheeses and charcuterie. Arroyo will also share details about how you can join her on her upcoming trip to Burgundy, France. Tickets are $25. 6-8 p.m.

Social Painting Class – Peacock: Painting and Pinot (7248 Perkins Road, Suite F) hosts weekly painting classes for all skill levels. Bring your favorite adult beverage and create your own masterpiece. This class features a peacock painting on a 16×20 canvas. All supplies are provided with a $45 ticket. 6-9 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Coffee on the Porch: On the last Friday of each month, Mid City Studio Baton Rouge hosts this event, this time teaming up with Pit-N-Peel (2101 Government St.) to give you free coffee, breakfast and an opportunity to socialize with your Mid City neighbors. 8-10 a.m.

RSSC Classes – Quick & Dirty Demos: North African Spices: Spend your lunch hour with Red Stick Spice Company (660 Jefferson Highway) at this “Sit, Watch, Learn and Taste” demo. You’ll enjoy a sample of the meal prepared. For more information and ticket availability, visit redstickspice.com. $20. Noon-1 p.m.

Jay D’s Backyard Barbecue at Tin Roof: Jay Ducote will be selling some tasty barbecue as Tin Roof (1624 Wyoming St.) releases Not Too Sweet Watermelon Wheat. No admission charge. Food and beer sold separately on site. 5-8 p.m.

Movies at Main – The LEGO Batman Movie: East Baton Rouge Parish Library (7711 Goodwood Blvd.) is showing The LEGO Batman Movie in the plaza of the Main Library for free. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to get comfy. 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Strong Warrior Yoga: The USS KIDD Veterans Museum (305 River Road S.) partners with Team RWB and Yoga with Brandi to present this monthly event series. This 60-minute class will focus on breathing, strengthening, stretching and stability. After class, the group will move to The Big Squeezy at North Boulevard Town Square or Another Broken Egg. 8-10 a.m.

Rise Up 5K: People of all walks of life, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations will “rise up” together for the world’s largest running/walking event. For registration and more information, visit localraces.com. 8-11 a.m.

Mignon Faget, Ltd. Baton Rouge Grand Opening: Mignon Faget opens its newest gallery on Level 1 in the Mall of Louisiana (6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.). Enjoy Champagne, sweets, giveaways and a special gift while you shop iconic accessories, jewelry and home goods. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Baton Rouge Bicentennial Sundays: Celebrate Baton Rouge’s 200th anniversary at Magnolia Mound Plantation (2161 Nicholson Drive). On the first Sunday of each month in 2017, enjoy free guided tours, traditional crafts, informative lectures and family activities. For more information, visit brec.org. 1-4 p.m.

Hell Yeah! Tour: Mountain Khakis brings the Hell Yeah! Tour to Massey’s Professional Outfitters (7519 Corporate Blvd., Suite 300). Enjoy complimentary SweetWater beer at this celebration of outdoor and craft beer culture. For more information, visit mountainkhakis.com. 5-7 p.m.

Be Brave at Charming Charlie’s: Be Brave 225 has teamed up with Charming Charlie’s Perkins Rowe (7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.) for this sip and shop social event. Support a great cause and get some retail therapy. 6-8 p.m.

Monday, July 3

A Taste of Independence 2017: Calandro’s Supermarket on Perkins (12732 Perkins Road) hosts the 4th annual A Taste of Independence event. Sample 15-plus local gourmet food and drinks, sample 10-plus different wines and enjoy a live radio broadcast with Sports Shorts radio on ESPN 104.9. Multiple local breweries and distillers will be sampling their full lines of beers and spirits. Stock up on everything you need for the perfect 4th of July celebration. 4-7 p.m.

2017 Kenilworth Independence Day Parade: The 45th Annual Independence Day parade is a Baton Rouge tradition and one of the largest events in Louisiana celebrating our nation’s independence. The route begins and ends at Kenilworth Science & Technology School (7600 Boone Ave). For more information, visit kenilworthneighborhood.com. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Click here for our full July 4th events roundup.

Wednesday, July 5

Sunset Paddle: BREC Outdoor Adventure hosts an evening paddle under the setting sun at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park (901 Stanford Ave.). Reserve a kayak or paddle board in advance as space is limited. Ages 12 and older. $10-$12 per boat. Contact [email protected] or 620-0500 for more information. 7-8:30 p.m.

Happening all week

Old State Capitol Exhibits: “Louisiana’s First Spouses” runs until the end of 2017 and features all of the women and one man who’ve served as Louisiana’s First Spouses, including their bios and items that belonged to a number of them. Running until Sept. 16, “A Pilot’s Life for Me: Mississippi River Boat Piloting” is a selection of stories, images and artifacts about the adventures of piloting the Mississippi River in Louisiana. Visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org for more information.

On the Road: New Orleans

Happening all weekend

2017 Essence Festival: The official party with a purpose is back for four days of music, empowerment, community and entertainment. Party the night away in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive) and check out the free daytime activities at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Center Blvd.). There will be loads of events happening around the city for festival goers as well. Visit essence.com for tickets, lineup and other info. June 29-July 2.

Saturday, July 1

Rise Up 5K: People of all walks of life, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations will “rise up” together for the world’s largest running/walking event. For registration and more information, visit localraces.com. 8-11 a.m.

July 4th fun

City Park’s Happy 3rd of July: On Monday, July 3, New Orleans City Park (1 Palm Drive) hosts an evening of music, fireworks, food and drinks. Wear red, white and blue to this free event. The first 4,000 people will receive a Happy 3rd of July fan. 5-9:30 p.m.

July 4th Fun at The Shops: Shoppers are invited to celebrate Independence Day with July 4th sales at participating stores in The Shops at Canal Place (333 Canal St.). 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

On the Road: Lafayette

Saturday, July 1

Rise Up 5K: People of all walks of life, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations will “rise up” together for the world’s largest running/walking event. For registration and more information, visit localraces.com. 8-11 a.m.

Monday, July 2

Uncle Sam’s Jam (A Downtown 4th of July Celebration): Uncle Sam’s Jam is a free 4th of July celebration at Parc International (200 Garfield St.). Event includes live music, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink available for purchase. Uncle Sam’s Jam benefits the Downtown Lafayette Restaurant & Bar Association. 4-10 p.m.

Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration: Southern Lifestyle Development presents an evening of fireworks, food, drinks, face painting, pony rides, kayak demos, live music and more. Free admission. Sugar Mill Pond Development (220 Prescott Blvd.). Call 337-856-2323 for more information. 5:30-9:15 p.m.

Uncle Sam’s Jam Official Afterparty: DJ Greenlight will be live on the patio at Legends Annex (110 Polk St.). Drink specials, live music and patio entertainment. 10 p.m.-1 a.m.