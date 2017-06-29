Whether you want to spend Independence Day under the covers watching fireworks shows on TV or you want to watch them in real time along the Mississippi River, Baton Rouge has a lot of ways to celebrate the holiday.

Check out some of these events happening in Baton Rouge for Fourth of July.

Freedom Rules Weekend at L’Auberge

Start the festivities early with a fireworks show July 2 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Viewing parties will take place on the rooftop terrace (with cover), the balcony at the Edge bar and on the lawn starting around 7 p.m. Allison Collins will perform on the Promenade 8 p.m.-midnight. Find out more here.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Kick off your celebration early at the 45th Annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade July 3, 6:30-8 p.m. Catch beads thrown from floats by local schools, businesses and organizations as they ride along the parade route. Learn more about the parade here.

USS KIDD’s Fourth of July Spectacular

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with music, food, fireworks and a walking patriotic popsicle parade?

Join the USS KIDD Veterans Museum and head to the River Levee Stage July 4, 4-10 p.m. Prior to the event, USS KIDD is selling tickets to view WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi aboard the ship. Tickets are $15. Learn more about the festivities and purchase your ticket here.

The Funk of July at Spanish Moon

Rally up your friends and head to Spanish Moon for The Funk of July music event July 4 at 8 p.m. Local bands Captain Green, Alabaster Stag and Lemon Stevies will perform at the event. Ladies drink free 9-10 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Red Stick, White and Blue Celebration

Celebrate July 4th with food, drinks, music and a view. Join the LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts’ Pennington Rooftop Terrace July 4, 7-10 p.m.

At the event, attendees can watch WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi while eating hamburger sliders, hot dogs and potato chips from Capital City Grill. Ticket prices vary. Learn more about the event and purchase your ticket here.

#SuperSeafoodTuesday Baton Rouge Reunion at Club Raggs

After the fireworks, end your night with crawfish and music by local DJs at Club Ragg’s event, #SuperSeafoodTuesday Baton Rouge Reunion Edition on July 4, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Crawfish platters and drink specials will be available during the event. Learn more about the event here.

Independence Day Concert

Grab your family and head to A.Z. Young Park for the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s annual Independence Day Concert July 4, 7:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the event here.

Freedom Mile

Tie up your laces and run in Club South Runners’ Freedom Mile event downtown July 4 at 8 a.m. The event is a series of point-to-point, one-mile races. Proceeds from the Freedom Mile will benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Learn more about the event here.