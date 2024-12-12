This weekend in Baton Rouge: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Listening Room Film Festival, Santa photos and more

Attend a film festival this weekend

The 3rd Annual Listening Room Film Festival is taking place this Friday through Sunday, Dec 13–15, at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room.

Catch features, documentaries, shorts and music videos that focus on performers, music and filmmakers. Each film screening will be followed by a Q&A. The Listening Room will also host a closing night party on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

The Listening Room Film Festival is from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 3–9 p.m. on Sunday. Film passes cost $5 per block, $10 per day, or $50 for the entire festival. Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room is at 2733 North St. Find more information here.

Shop local vendors this weekend

Head over to Tanger Outlets Gonzales for the Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14–15.

Get some holiday shopping done or treat yourself to something on your wishlist from local makers and vendors. Booths at the event will specialize in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor and more.

The Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Market will be from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Tanger Outlets Gonzales is at 2100 Steven B Tanger St. Find more information here.

See The Nutcracker this weekend

Get into the holiday spirit at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14–15, when the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre stages its cherished The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou.

This annual holiday production is a familiar favorite that delights audiences every year, with impressive dancing, grand sets and live accompaniment of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Torns. Read 225‘s preview of this year’s production, under new leadership for the first time, here.

BRBT performs The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Tickets range from $35–$90. The River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Have brunch with Santa on Saturday

Bring your appetite to The Legacy at Bonne Esperance for Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Guests can enjoy a brunch buffet and a visit from Santa. Organizers recommend attendees bring their cameras or phones for photos.

Brunch with Santa is from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. with seatings at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Ticket prices start at $5 for children under 2 and go up to $30 for adults. The Legacy at Bonne Esperance is at 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Find more information here.

Rock with Kris Kringle on Saturday

Bring the family to Perkins Rowe this Saturday, Dec. 14, for Santa Rocks the Rowe.

This festive event will include paid photos with Santa by Cherry Hill, live music, face painting, letters to Santa with Baton Rouge Family Fun, games and more. The Cool Beans will perform from 5–6 p.m. on the street next to California Pizza Kitchen and The Baton Rouge Concert Band will follow from 6:30–8 p.m. on the second floor balcony of The Great Hall.

Santa Rocks the Rowe is from 5–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Celebrate Creole Christmas Sunday

Head to Magnolia Mound Sunday, Dec. 15, for Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair.

The historic property will be decked out for the holidays and guests can enjoy traditional holiday songs in French and Spanish, period demonstrations, folk crafts and booths from local vendors. At the end of the evening, attendees will be able to warm up near the annual bonfire that welcomes Papa Noel.

Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair is from noon–5 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Magnolia Mound is at 2161 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.