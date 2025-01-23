This weekend in Baton Rouge: Local Pop-Up, Star Party, live music and more

Editor’s note: Events details are as of 225’s publication deadline the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23, but may be subject to change due to the winter storm. Check with the organizers for the latest updates before attending.

Attend Lunchtime Lagniappe on Friday

Head over to the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, Jan. 24, for a Lunchtime Lecture on Haitian and Louisiana Cuisine and Culture.

This Lunchtime Lagniappe features award-winning Chef Charly Pierre, owner of New Orleans restaurant Fritai, a winner of Food Network’s Chopped and a former contestant on Top Chef. Attendees can expect to learn about Haitian culture, south Louisiana culture and how they intertwine. This program accompanies the current traveling exhibit, “Haitian Art: The Jacques Bartoli Collection.” Guests are encouraged to bring a lunch or visit nearby restaurants.

Lunchtime Lagniappe is from noon–1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen. Find more information here.

See Edwin McCain Friday

Bring your listening ears to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24, for Edwin McCain.

McCain is a celebrated pop singer nicknamed the Great American Romantic. Concertgoers can hear “I’ll Be,” “I Could Not Ask For More” and other ’90s and early 2000s hits.

Edwin McCain will go on at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $23 to $134. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Shop ‘til you drop Saturday

Head over to the Electric Depot on Saturday, Jan. 25, for the Local Pop-Up First Market of the Year.

Visit with vendors as you shop local goods and enjoy a packed lineup of events all day. POPin Pilates will host a free workout at 10 a.m., and artists from Baton Rouge Music Studios will perform starting at noon. Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas will be onsite creating caricatures. The pop-up also celebrates Local Supply’s third anniversary.

Local Pop-Up is from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here.

See the stars Saturday

Head over to LSU’s Landolt Astronomical Observatory for the Star Party on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Catch sights of Jupiter, Mars and the Orion Nebula at this family-friendly event hosted by the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy. Attendees will also be able to observe the moon, planets and stars.

Star Party is from 7-8:30 p.m., weather permitting. This event is free and open to the public. LSU’s Landolt Astronomical Observatory is located at the top of Nicholson Hall. Find more information here.

Listen to John Waite on Saturday

Head over to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, for John Waite in concert.

John Waite is an iconic singer-songwriter known for his powerful voice. Experience an evening listening to his hits like “Missing You,” “When I See You Smile,” “Change” and more.

John Waite will go on at 8 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $20 to $100. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Create a papier-mâché mask Sunday

Exercise your creativity at a papier-mâché mask workshop on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the 225 Theatre Collective Studio.

Participants will learn the art of papier-mâché while creating their own unique masks. Let your imagination fly as you create a whimsical character, an animal or an abstract design. All materials will be provided and this class will guide you through selecting materials, shaping your mask, and applying vibrant colors and textures.

The Paper Mache Mask Workshop will be from 2–4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 to attend. The 225 Theatre Collective Studio is at 7338 Highland Road. Find more information here.