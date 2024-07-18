This weekend in Baton Rouge: Meet athletes, listen to The Beatles or the blues and more

Enjoy live music and oysters on Friday

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar is hosting a live music event featuring Charlston Bourgeois on Friday, July 19.

Experience live music while you enjoy oysters along with other dishes on Jolie Pearl’s menu.

The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Jolie Pearl is at 315 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Collect some sports cards on Saturday

Take yourself and collector friends over to the Raising Cane’s River Center on Saturday, July 20, for the Capital City Collectibles & Card Show.

Vendors from Louisiana and neighboring states will be selling sports cards, as well as Pokémon cards, comics, coins and other collectibles throughout the event. Autograph signings from athletes like Kevin Faulk, Warren Morris, Todd Walker, Antoine Duplantis, and more will also be available during the event.

Capital City Collectibles & Card Show starts at 9 a.m. Tickets for adults ages 12 and up are priced at $5. Kids ages 11 and under are free at the door, no ticket is required. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Learn about art on Saturday

Paint a path over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Saturday, July 20, for Studio Saturday with Brandon Lewis: Brushstrokes of Heritage.

This art workshop will delve into the art of storytelling while exploring personal heritage. The goal of this class is to explore creativity while discovering unique pathways that celebrate individuality and ultimately honing the creative processes of participants.

This class is designed for ages 18 and older. It will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Non-members can attend the class for $55 while members can attend the class for $45. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Come together on Saturday

Walk down Abbey Road over to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Saturday, July 20, to relive the greatest hits from The Beatles.

The Emmy Award-winning band The Fab Four will emulate the musical icons in the “The Ultimate Tribute” show.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. This event requires a ticket and attendants must be 21 and over. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Listen to live music on Sunday

Head over to the Texas Club on Sunday, July 21, for the 2024 Summertime Blues Benefit presented by the Baton Rouge Blues Society.

Featured artists for this event include Lil Ray Neal Blues Band, The Chris LeBlanc Band, The Eddie Smith Band, Hanna PK and special guest artist Big Luther Kent. Free food will be provided such as jambalaya, white beans, chicken wings, and salad.

This event begins at 3 p.m. The age requirement for attendees is 18 and up. Pricing for this event is $25, but tables for four can be reserved for $180. Find more information and purchase tickets here.