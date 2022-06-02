This weekend in Baton Rouge: Food Truck Round-Up, Capital City Car Show, First Free Sunday and more

Try something new from local food trucks Friday

Bring your appetite to Perkins Rowe for a Food Truck Round-Up this Friday, June 3.

Some of Baton Rouge’s best mobile eateries will be spanning the street from Barnes & Noble all the way down to Kendra Scott. The lineup includes local favorites like Capitol Seafood, Caribbean Express, Geaux Yo, Sno Juice and more. Eat as much as you want while listening to live music from Josiah Shillow in Town Square.

The Food Truck Roundup is from 6-8 p.m. For more information and the full food truck lineup go here.

Have some family fun Friday

Head over to Tin Roof this Friday, June 3, for Family Night.

This month’s Family Night includes plenty of fun for parents and children. Tre’s Street Kitchen food truck will be serving mouth-watering dinner plates, and Plant Based Sweets by Lotus will be set up for a sweet treat after your meal. There will also be a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals and music education for the kiddos. Parents can get in on the fun, too, with Tin Roof’s new beer Saison Belgian-Style Ale on tap.

All the fun starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Find free plants for your home Saturday

Gather some house plants that you’re ready to part with, and head over to Local Leaf Gallery for a Plant Swap this Saturday, June 4.

Bring a healthy plant from home to trade or swap with others at this event. Talk with other plant lovers and check out the shop as you browse leafy plants to take home. It’s an easy and free way to spruce up your home and give your plants a new life.

The Plant Swap is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Check out Local Leaf Gallery’s Instagram to see all rules for the event. Local Leaf Gallery is at 555 Caddo St.

Check out cool cars Saturday

Rev up your engines and head out to the Bon Carre Business Park for the Capital City Car Show this Saturday, June 4.

See all the coolest new vehicles, muscle cars and motorcycles all in one place. This year’s show will benefit Project 70805, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting social and economic growth in the North Baton Rouge community.

The Capital City Car Show is from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The Bon Carre Business Park is at 7389 Florida Blvd.

Enjoy free admission at local museums Sunday

End your week with a new adventure downtown during First Free Sunday this Sunday, Feb. 6.

Participating museums like LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation just outside downtown all provide free admission.

Bring the whole family to enjoy captivating historic exhibits and art installations all day.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE