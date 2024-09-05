This weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, shopping pop-ups, football games and more

Attend a concert on Thursday

See a show at the Texas Club on Thursday, Sept. 5, from the west Texas native Randall King.

Randall King releases music under the genre of traditional country with a honky-tonk influence. King’s most well-known singles are “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl,” and “Mirror, Mirror.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $20-$180 and can be purchased online. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information here.

Prepare for kickoff on Friday

Get ready for LSU Football’s first home game of the season by attending Martin’s Tailgate Party on Friday, Sept. 6, at Martin Wine & Spirits.

Attendees will be able to celebrate the beginning of football season while tasting an expansive catering menu accompanied by samples of spirits.

Martin’s Tailgate Party is from 6:30-8 p.m. This event has tickets listed at $20. Martin Wine & Spirits is at 6463 Moss Side Lane. Find more information here.

Cheer for the Tigers and Jags on Saturday

Grab your purple, gold or blue garb, and make some noise for the Jags and the Tigers.

Tiger fans can finally march down Victory Hill again on Saturday, Sept. 7, to watch the LSU Tigers play against Nicholls in Tiger Stadium. And across town, Southern University will play its first home game of the season, too, against Savannah State University.

Kickoff for the LSU game is at 6:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m. for Southern. Ticket prices vary depending on section, and availability is limited. Find more information at gojagsports.com and lsusports.net.

Shop local goods on Saturday

Attend the Baton Rouge Arts Market on Saturday, Sept. 7, alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market.

This event allows local artists and makers to promote and sell their work to the public and gain a following around the region.

The Baton Rouge Arts Market is from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public. The Red Stick Farmers Market is at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Run into color on Saturday

Experience the Family Color Run on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Main Branch Library.

Runners are encouraged to wear their white attire to prepare for all of the events of the day. From 10 a.m. to noon, guests can experience vendors showcasing snoballs, airbrushing and self-portraits.

Check-in for the Family Color Run is at 8:30 a.m., and the Color Run begins at 9 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Main Branch Library is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

See a Show on Sunday

Summer Salt is performing at Chelsea’s Live on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The alternative/indie band is currently touring its Driving Back to Hawaii show with Will Paquin and Mini Trees.

The show begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Ages 18 and older are required for entry into the show, and tickets cost $30. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Shop a pop-up on Sunday

Visit Mid City Beer Garden on Sunday, Sept. 8, for the Pop Up Market.

While shopping and seeing the works from local makers and artists, attendees can enjoy brunch.

The Pop Up Market is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Mid City Beer Garden is at 3808 Government St. Find more information here.