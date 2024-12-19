This weekend in Baton Rouge: Christmas concerts, a live art exhibit and more

Hear holiday music Friday

Head over to The Queen Baton Rouge for Christmas with the Wards this Friday, Dec. 20.

Experience a night of holiday magic and music at this event filled with festive spirit, live music and exclusive surprises. This event will showcase the musical talents of the Ward family as its been passed down through generations. Celebrate the holiday season by listening to holiday classics and reimagined versions of your favorite Christmas songs.

Christmas with the Wards starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for general admission. The Queen is located at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.

Experience live art Friday

Head over to Oxbow Rum Distillery this Friday, Dec. 20, for the Live Art Exhibition: Creation.

Watch as artist and poet Keri Wilkinson creates her work in real-time while also enjoying craft cocktails in the tasting room.

Live Art Exhibit: Creation will be from 4–7 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus fees for general admission and $35 plus fees for VIP. Attendees under 21 need parent or legal guardian supervision. Oxbow Rum Distillery is at 760 St. Philip St. Find more information here.

Celebrate Christmas at the library Saturday

Attend A LibraryVille’s Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library – Main Branch.

Bring the family for a night of storytelling, creative crafts, train rides, games and more. Festive attire is encouraged for photos with Santa Claus. Escape the winter weather with a hot chocolate bar and enjoy some snacks.

A LibraryVille’s Christmas is from 5:30–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library – Main Branch is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. Find more information here.

Carol with the Baton Rouge Symphony on Saturday

Attend Home for the Holidays at River Center Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Listen to holiday favorites such as “Joy to the World,” “Let it Snow,” “The Christmas Song,” “Sleigh Ride” and more. Enjoy a carol sing-along, featuring vocal soloists Dana Arthur and Cara Waring at this concert.

Home for the Holidays is from 2-4 p.m. Ticket prices range from $24–$70, including fees. River Center Theatre is at 396 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

Listen to jazz Sunday

Jazz enthusiasts, head on over to 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails this Sunday, Dec. 22, for the Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble Christmas Concert.

Entry to this event is first come, first serve and the standard menu will be available for all guests.

Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble Christmas Concert is at 4 p.m. This event is free to attend, no ticket necessary. 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Find more information here.