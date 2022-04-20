This weekend in Baton Rouge: ’90s Night, Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Parade of Homes and more

Go back to the ‘90s Friday

Take a time machine back to the 1990s with ‘90s Night at Chelsea’s Live this Friday, April 21.

Bust out your grunge band tees or dress up in your best preppy plaid. Hear Big in the 90s, JT Oneal and Matt Johnson rock out with all the classics from the Gin Blossoms to Brittany Spears.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Listen to the blues this Saturday and Sunday

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is back this Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, for two days of good music and good food in downtown.

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been rocking the Capital City since 1981 and is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country. After two canceled fests in 2020 and 2021, Executive Director Kim Neustrom says she’s excited for people to “sing, dance and celebrate the blues in the most joyous way possible in downtown Baton Rouge,” with performances from artists like Robert Finley, Carolyn Wonderland and Nikki Hill.

On Saturday, April 23, opening ceremonies start at noon and the last performer takes the stage at 8 p.m. On Sunday, April 23, performances start at 12:30 p.m. and the last ones start at 5:45 p.m. This festival is free to the public, but there will be food, drinks and merch for sale.

Step inside local dream homes Saturday and Sunday

Dream about your next home or renovation project at the annual Parade of Homes, showcased by the Home Builders Foundation of Greater Baton Rouge this Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.

Attendees will have the chance to tour awe-inspiring homes designed by local builders, developers and interior designers. Proceeds will go toward this year’s parade beneficiary, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

The Parade of Homes will be from 1-5 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here.

Sample plant-based foods Sunday

Head out to Tin Roof this Sunday, April 24, for Vibing Vegan Fete hosted by Vibey Vegan Life.

Try out all kinds of plant-based, vegan foods and connect with the community for an evening of live music, games, shopping and more. You don’t have to be vegan to attend this event; all are welcome to come out and try something new.

Vibing Vegan Fete is from noon until 4 p.m. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

