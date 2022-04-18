Food trucks, mobile eateries and snack stands to taste at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival

While it may be easy to get caught up in all the savory options, you’re going to want something sweet after. Those Sugar Mamas offers the perfect selection to satisfy your sweet tooth. Cool off on a hot festival day with New Orleans-style snoballs topped with sprinkles and candy. Finish off your festival meal with French macarons in a variety of flavors. These delectable sandwich desserts are also available with vegan ingredients.

This Black-owned business aims to serve good home-cooked food from the “bayou to the bay.” The eatery is known for its Gourmet Cajun Chicken Sandwich complete with pickles and topped with slaw. Along with this mouthwatering sandwich, try out Louisiana delicacies like crawfish etouffee and jambalaya pasta.

This purple food truck is hard to miss and equally hard to pass up once you see the menu. Choose from gourmet potatoes stuffed with seafood or alfredo, or a variety of sandwiches and plates that will keep you full for the whole day. From hot potatoes to burgers and wings, Phat Mama’s Kajun Kitchen will satisfy any craving you have.

This mobile eatery is traveling from Lafayette to feed hungry patrons at the Blues Festival. With everything from burgers to seafood, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at this food truck. Try the jumbo Rajin Cajun Stuffed Burger filled with goodies, like andouille, smoked sausage and tasso; or the Bang Bang Shrimp Po-boy—either way, you’ll leave with a full and satisfied stomach.

Chet’s Grill

Check out this booth for all things Cajun this weekend. From jambalaya and etouffee to smoked sausages, this Lafayette vendor has it all. If you’re not in the mood for cajun, try the Philly cheesesteak sandwiches that you can dress up yourself.

Touch of Cajun

Try out more Cajun food at Touch of Cajun. This vendor specializes in Cajun favorites like crab cakes, crawfish bread, sausage po-boys and more.

This mobile restaurant wants to be known for serving “great tasting food every time.” You may have seen this truck cruising through Baton Rouge or parked at events like Live After Five. With double cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and $5.99 specialty plates, you won’t want to pass up this truck at the festival.

No meal is complete without a sweet treat. Stop by the Carr’s Pralines stand to get a taste of this sweet and famous pecan candy. Grab a few candies to take home and share or get a bag to eat yourself—we won’t tell.

Juk Joint

Juk Joint is the place to go for specialty drinks and food at the festival. Try oysters stuffed with savory fillings like cheese and bacon and wash it all down with some delicious drinks.

Cool off and quench your thirst with a cold cup of Leroy’s Lipsmack’n Lemonade. This lemonade business was created by teen entrepreneur Leroy Hayward. What started as a fun lemonade stand on his front lawn turned into a booming beverage business. Refresh yourself by grabbing a cup at the festival.

Don’t forget to stop by the merchandise stands at the festival, as well. All sales of official Blues Festival merchandise and adult beverages, soft drinks and waters help support the festival.

