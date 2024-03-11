This week in Baton Rouge: ‘Whose Live Anyway,’ Rock N Rowe, trivia and more

This article has been updated to correct an error in the title of Whose Live Anyway? 225 regrets the error.

Share a laugh on Monday

Head to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre today, Monday, March 11, for an evening filled with laughter at Whose Live Anyway?

Talented improv comedians Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis will be bringing Baton Rouge a joyous improv show. This ensemble of comedians includes some of the original cast from the popular television series Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Whose Live Anyway? is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46. The River Center Theatre is at 396 Saint Louis St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Get quizzical Tuesday

Grab a friend and head toReginelli’s Pizzeria this Tuesday, March 12, for a general trivia night.

In collaboration with Let’s Get Quizzical, Reginelli’s is bringing back its trivia night. Attendees will test their knowledge on random facts and topics. Enjoy pizza and regular menu items while getting your quiz on. There will also be $4 pitchers of Abita Amber and Paradise Park.

Signups for General Trivia at Reginelli’s start at 6 p.m. and the quizzing will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tables are first come, first served. Reginelli’s is at 684 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Create and decorate Wednesday

Kick off the Easter season and tap into your inner artist at a cookie decorating class this Wednesday, March 13.

Fine and Dandy will be hosting an Easter-themed cookie decorating class. Beginner-level decorators will learn different piping and flooding techniques while decorating six cookies with designs ranging from a bunny to an Easter basket. All materials needed to decorate will be provided.

The Easter Cookie Decorating Class will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $70. Fine and Dandy is at 38011 Highway 621, Gonzales. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Rock out to live music Thursday

Head over to Perkins Rowe for live music this Thursday, March 14.

Rock N Rowe is on its second show of the spring series and will feature the south Louisiana ensemble That 70s Band of Louisiana. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and get ready to jam out to some retro hits.

Rock N Rowe is every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rock N Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find the full line up and more information here.